Florida Joker threatens to work with the GTA 6 hacker against Rockstar Games, demands $10 million

Florida Joker has once again found himself in the limelight, threatening serious action against GTA 6. Lawrence Sullivan, the person behind Florida Joker, recently posted another video on TikTok asking $10 million from Rockstar Games for all the trouble he is facing because of the alleged character reference. Threatening the studio, he said that he would work with the infamous GTA 6 hacker if his demand of $10 million wasn't fulfilled.

GTA 6 Florida Joker situation worsens as it now involves another possible hack attack on Rockstar Games

As seen in the aforementioned TikTok post, the Florida Joker once again called out GTA for allegedly making a character based on him. This time, he implied a serious threat to the game’s developer, Rockstar Games, while asking for $10 million. Here’s what he said in the 52-second-long video:

“We gotta talk, this is a reminder to the final warning… I keep getting harassed wherever I go the more. I can’t eat even eat a goddamn pizza while someone asking can I have a picture this is… Joker. No, you can’t have a picture... I’m eating.”

He went on to demand money from Rockstar Games for using his likeness in the GTA 6 official trailer:

“Anyways… for a whole month, I’ll be giving you free publicity, free publicity. I want my money. My birthday is January 11. If you do not contact me three days after my birthday, I want $10 million. $10 million for my suffering and pain, defamation of a character, stop playing with me.”

The Florida Joker added:

“…and you’re not gonna lock me up… you ain’t gonna put me in no psych ward. Keep playing with me, I’ll go break that kid out of the psych ward right now, and show you the real joker. I’ll break that kid out of the psych ward getting my laptop and we gonna hack your system again.”

The Florida Joker's last statement seemingly references Arion Kurtaj, the hacker responsible for the 2022 leaked footage.

Florida Joker previously demanded $5 million from the studio on December 28, 2023. However, this time, he doubled the amount after changing his outfit to look more like the virtual Joker character from the trailer.

