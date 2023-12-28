Florida Joker demands $5 million for GTA 6 character reference, gives Rockstar the final warning

Florida Joker has returned in GTA 6 controversy once again, and it seems he is not done with Rockstar Games yet. Lawrence Sullivan, aka Florida Joker, recently posted a video on TikTok with the username @lawrence.sullivan0 on December 28, 2023, and demanded $5 million from the studio for allegedly using his likeness for a GTA 6 character.

He has given Rockstar Games till January 11, 2024, to pay him the money as his final warning in this matter.

GTA 6 Florida Joker controversy continues, and this time, it involves a final warning of $5 million

As can be seen in the post above, Florida Joker threatened Rockstar Games once again for the alleged GTA 6 character reference and gave the studio the final warning to respond to it. Here’s what he said in the 53-second-long TikTok video:

“You’re all playing with my intelligence. It’s been mad days, this is the final warning. I just came back from Miami, just came back from California, talked to both of my Jewish lawyers…we’ll send you a letter, we are waiting for a response, and if we don’t get a response by after my birthday, which is January 11, 2024, we are going to take legal actions.”

Florida Joker continued the video by demanding more money this time:

“I want 5 million dollars now, 5 million dollars. I’m getting harassed everywhere I go, the airport, the streets, you’re that…Joker…was good…go talk to Take-Two, your daddy. Rockstar… go talk to Take-Two, your daddy, and get my money.”

On December 17, 2023, Florida Joker threatened Rockstar with a big lawsuit if the studio didn’t respond within 48 hours. He also explained why his case differs from that of Lindsay Lohan’s.

The Florida Joker previously colored his hair purple to look like the character from the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer and threatened the lawsuit on December 13, 2023, by claiming he got the hard evidence.

The GTA 6 Florida Joker controversy started on December 9, 2023, when Lawrence Sullivan demanded $2 million from the developers for allegedly using his appearance for an in-game character.

The studio hasn’t responded to any of the threats and demands of the Florida Joker by the time of writing this article.

Florida Joker is not alone, as another man from Florida recently demanded money from Rockstar for allegedly using his likeness.

