How to get all Police Outfits in GTA Online using simple glitches?

The Police or Law Enforcement Outfits are some of the rarest apparel in GTA Online. Rockstar Games offers them only through special missions and removes them once you complete the job. However, a YouTuber named Hakiii (YouTube/@Hakiii) shared a video demonstrating how you can get the Police Outfits in Grand Theft Auto Online’s free roam. The YouTuber used glitches to bring the outfits outside of the missions.

This article briefly explains how you can acquire the Swat Team Outfit, IAA Agent Police Outfit, and the Cop Outfit in GTA Online using simple glitches.

Easy steps to get the Police Outfits in GTA Online

Swat Team Outfit

The Swat Team or N.O.O.S.E. Outfit comprises a full-body uniform with gloves and a tactical helmet. To get this outfit in GTA Online, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Join the Cops ‘n’ Crooks II mission as a member (the host should be a different player). Join the Hunters team. Once the mission starts, you should get the N.O.O.S.E. Outfit instantly. Open the Interaction Menu, find the Illuminated Clothing option under the Style Menu, and scroll through the options for 30 seconds. Open the Accessories Menu and select any gloves from the list. Quit the mission using the in-game phone.

You should load into GTA Online’s free roam with the Swat Outfit. Visit any clothing store to save the apparel for later use.

IAA Agent Police Outfit

The IAA Agent Police Outfit. (Image via YouTube/@Hakiii)

The IAA Agent Police Outfit can be acquired through the ULP missions, which are among the best solo missions in GTA Online. The following are the steps to get the outfit:

Start any ULP mission and select an outfit from the lobby menu. Once the mission starts, head to the Illuminated Clothing Menu and follow the same procedure as the Swat Team Outfit. Next, wait for the game to kick you out for inactivity. Accept the kick-out prompt to load into a multiplayer session.

If you execute this perfectly, you should still have the mission outfit. Visit any clothing store to save and customize the IAA Agent Police Outfit.

Cop Outfit

The Cop Outfit in Grand Theft Auto Online. (Image via YouTube/@Hakiii)

The Cop Outfit is a temporary apparel in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online that you can acquire only for the duration of the session. Follow the below steps to get the outfit:

Start the Cops 'n' Crooks I or Truck Off mission. Select the Outfit Style as Justice. After loading into the mission, repeat the same process with the Illuminated Clothing Menu. Stay inactive until you get kicked from the job.

After joining a new session, you should have the Cop Outfit intact. You can acquire one of the new GTA Online DLC cars, especially the Police Stanier LE Cruiser, to complete the full police getup.

