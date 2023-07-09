Top 5 ways to make money solo in GTA Online, ranked (July 2023)

Solo money-making methods are among the most searched topics in GTA Online gameplay, and every player has run into them at least once. Although Rockstar Games designed the game to be played with friends or other players, many prefer to play it alone. This increased the demand for solo grinding methods, and the game developer included a number of them. However, determining which jobs are best to grind and which are not can be difficult.

The multiplayer game includes hundreds of jobs, missions, and side activities that reward players with varying amounts. Some of them are also not very solo-friendly. This article lists five of the best solo money-making methods you can try in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 5 solo money-grinding methods in GTA Online in July 2023

5) Street Dealers

GTA Online Street Dealers are a new addition to the multiplayer game, and it became one of the best ways to make money solo. Rockstar Games included three anonymous drug dealers that spawn at different locations every day. Once you locate them, you can sell Cocaine, Meth, Acid, and many other illicit products.

The price and quantity of each drug varies depending on the dealer. However, you can earn up to $20,000 by selling one or up to 10 units of the drug. It should be noted that you must first own the specific business to sell products to the Street Dealers.

4) Auto Shop

The Auto Shop is undoubtedly one of the best solo businesses in GTA Online in 2023. It unlocks a number of jobs and missions that can be completed alone. However, most players grind the Auto Shop Client Jobs to make quick money.

Rockstar Games provides the business with NPC cars you must customize and deliver to their doorsteps. The final payment varies depending on the vehicle class and the service provided. Even so, you can earn around $50,000 per vehicle by completing the task without errors.

3) Payphone Hits

If you are looking for a freemode job that offers a decent amount, Payphone Hits are among the best ones offering up to $85,000 in cash. Franklin Clinton provides players with GTA Online Payphone Hits that can be completed within a few minutes.

These are assassination missions that must be done within the given period. While the base payment is $15,000, you can earn the bonus reward of $70,000 by completing the mission as per the given instructions. Once completed, you can request another mission again after 48 real-life minutes.

2) Dr. Dre VIP Contract

Dr. Dre VIP Contract is the only non-heist mission in GTA Online that offers a million dollars upon completion. The job is available from the Agency business and must be unlocked by finishing a few Security Contracts. Once unlocked, you can go on a mission to find Dr. Dre’s personal phone and who stole it from him.

The Dr. Dre VIP Contract consists of four setup missions and a finale. The setup missions are again divided into three missions. Each pays around $10,000, which adds up to $100,000. After the GTA 6 budget leak, many want Rockstar to include similar missions in the upcoming game.

1) Cayo Perico Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist is the most popular solo mission in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online and has become the meta for solo money grinding. It is the only heist to date that can be completed alone. Rockstar Games offers anywhere between $900,000 to $1.5 million, depending on the primary item in the heist.

The mission usually takes between 1.5 to two hours. Expert players are also seen accomplishing it sooner. You can also aim to complete the Elite Challenge for an additional bonus of $200,000. However, you must wait 144 real-life minutes to replay the GTA Online heist.

Poll : Have you tried these money-making methods in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes