GTA 5 and GTA Online were two of the biggest competitors to other video games in 2023: Report

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Apr 20, 2024 09:56 GMT
Despite not being new games, both GTA 5 and GTA Online continue to dominate the gaming industry, as per a recent report by Kotaku. The data analyzed by market research firm Newzoo reveals that these games were two of the most played titles in 2023 on all major platforms, including Xbox, PC, and PlayStation, even taking the second spot on the latter. This shows that despite industry growth and new releases, gamers still invest their time in Los Santos even after a decade.

Top 10 games, including GTA 5 and GTA Online, ranked according to average MAU in 2023

According to the report, here are the standings of GTA 5/GTA Online, among other popular video games, based on the recorded MAU in 2023:

PC:

  1. Fortnite
  2. Roblox
  3. Minecraft
  4. Counter-Strike 2 & GO
  5. The Sims 4
  6. Call of Duty Modern Warfare II/III/Warzone 2.0
  7. League of Legends
  8. Valorant
  9. Grand Theft Auto V
  10. Rocket League

PlayStation:

  1. Fortnite
  2. Grand Theft Auto 5
  3. Call of Duty Modern Warfare II/III/Warzone 2.0
  4. EA Sports FC 24
  5. Roblox
  6. Rocket League
  7. Minecraft
  8. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  9. Apex Legends
  10. Fall Guys

Xbox:

  1. Fortnite
  2. Call of Duty Modern Warfare II/III/Warzone 2.0
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. Minecraft
  5. Roblox
  6. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  7. Rocket League
  8. Starfield
  9. Apex Legends
  10. FIFA 23

Readers must note that most gamers simply play GTA 5 for GTA Online, as its developer, Rockstar Games, continues to support the latter with new content every year. In 2023, the world of Grand Theft Auto Online got two big DLCs, named San Andreas Mercenaries and The Chop Shop, respectively. Through these updates, they added tons of new vehicles, missions, and activities to keep players engaged throughout the year.

Players also celebrated the game’s 10th anniversary in September 2023 with freebies and in-game bonuses to keep the dominance continued. Later in December 2023, the GTA 6 trailer was released, taking the excitement and anticipation by fans to the next level.

GTA 5 has sold over 195 million copies till February 9, 2024, according to Take-Two Interactive’s Q3 2024 earnings data. This number is expected to expand and reach more than 200 million this year, showing that the game is still being bought by people while waiting for the next title in the series, expected to launch in 2025.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
