GTA Online Payphone Hits now offer more money, but there's a catch

GTA Online has just received its latest weekly update, and the snow has been removed from San Andreas. Some new additions have been made to the game with this patch, including a new car and a daily mission with some unlockable content. However, both are exclusive to the Expanded and Enhanced Edition on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Additionally, Rockstar has made an interesting change to one existing feature in the game — Payphone Hits.

Players can now earn a lot more by completing these assassination missions, but the payout per mission has been lowered. GTA Online fans were notified of the change by popular insider Tez2 (@TezFunz2) on X (formerly Twitter). Here are the full details of this recent change made to the game regarding Payphone Hits and how it will affect these missions in the future.

GTA Online Payphone Hits are more profitable now but with a catch

As mentioned in the above post by Tez2, Rockstar has made some considerable changes to Payphone Hits with the latest weekly update to GTA Online. These alterations are explained as follows:

The cooldown timer between each Payphone Hit has been drastically reduced; from 48 to just 10 minutes.

The Assassination Bonus, on the other hand, which used to pay out $70,000 for Leaders and $30,000 for Associates, now only pays out $30k and $10k for Leaders and Associates, respectively.

This means that every 10 minutes, a Payphone Hit in GTA Online will now pay out a total of $45k for Leaders and $25k for Associates. Grand Theft Auto Online players can now complete four Payphone Hits in 40 minutes, earning $180,000. This is nearly $100k more than what was previously possible, as they could only do one of these missions every 48 minutes and earn a maximum of $85k.

However, as some individuals pointed out, most GTA Online players used to do Payphone Hits in between bigger Heists or missions. This ensured that they were making the most of their time and maximizing their profits. As the payouts have now been reduced, players will have to grind these missions to make them profitable.

Payphone Hits are Free Mode jobs in Grand Theft Auto Online that were added to the game as part of The Contract DLC in December 2021. Random payphones around the map will sometimes start ringing when the player is nearby, and picking them up offers assassination missions where a target or a group of targets have to be dispatched.

There's also a bonus objective that involves a specific way of killing these targets, completing which grants greater rewards.

