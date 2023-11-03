5 reasons to play GTA Online Security Contracts in 2023

Completing missions and growing businesses are the two things that keep GTA Online players busy. However, doing this also requires investing plenty of money. It is especially true for beginners who don't have access to a lot of features that Rockstar Games has added to the online multiplayer. However, Security Contracts, which are a group of tasks that are quite popular among the community, can be considered an exception.

Well, there are several reasons behind its popularity. It allows gamers to generate money and also pass the time between bigger missions. This article will list five reasons why everyone should still grind the Security Missions in GTA Online in 2023.

Five reasons to complete the Security Missions in GTA Online

1) Meet and interact with Franklin

Franklin is one protagonist of the Grand Theft Auto 5 campaign. He is charismatic and deadly, making him quite popular among the community members. Gamers will be able to unlock this character in the multiplayer mode by setting up an Agency in GTA Online.

Through its business, Franklin Clinton will interact with the players and give them certain missions. But, before they can take on big and dangerous tasks, they will need to complete the Security Contracts. So, these missions work as a great way to interact with Franklin and relive the nostalgia from the single-player mode.

2) Completing these missions earn good money

Security Contracts are a good way to make money in GTA Online without having to spend too much time, as one can earn anywhere from $31,000 - $70,000 by completing these jobs. So, it provides a good chance for new players to stack some cash as well.

However, it is noteworthy that these missions come in three separate difficulties, and the reward for completing each one of them is different as well. The more dangerous the task, the more money the players make. Rockstar Games also provides bonuses during some of the GTA Online weekly updates as well. The range of the rewards for each difficulty level is as follows:

Professional - $31,000 to $42,000

$31,000 to $42,000 Specialist - $44,000 to $56,000

$44,000 to $56,000 Specialist+ - $60,000 to $70,000

3) These missions are repeatable

Most of the good missions that earn a lot of money in Grand Theft Auto Online expire after they are completed. Fortunately, this is not the case with the Security Contracts. Gamers can keep grinding these missions to earn cash as long as they want to.

However, there is a five-minute delay period before starting the second mission. But, the Agency offers several things to pass the time while waiting for the tasks to unlock. Players can check out the Imani Tech upgrades in GTA Online that can be equipped through this building.

4) Unlocks VIP Contracts

The VIP Contract in Grand Theft Auto Online is a very interesting mission that allows the players to complete a series of tasks for Dr. Dre. For anyone who does not know, Dr. Dre is a famous rapper and musician who has a task for Franklin and his partners (the player).

There are a couple of missions in the Data Leaks Contract missions, and each earns a good amount of money. For completing the initial tasks, the game rewards you with a $100,000 cash prize and a whopping $1 million for completing the whole mission. This is a great opportunity for GTA Online newbies to take off in the game.

5) It also unlocks the Payphone Hits

After the players complete three Security Contracts, they will unlock the Payphone Hit missions in the online multiplayer. It is considered one of the best ways for beginners to make money in GTA Online. Once the requirements are met, Franklin will contact the player.

He will then provide a couple of targets for assassination. Completing these hits will earn a minimum of $15,000 per kill. But, this can be increased if the players follow Franklin's instructions to the word. Also, completing all the hits in under 15 minutes will earn you a bonus of $85,000, making this a very profitable venture.

These are some reasons to play the Security Contracts in 2023. Fans are hoping to see similar missions in the upcoming game GTA 6 as well.

