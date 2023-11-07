GTA Online Payphone Hits: How to unlock, locations, rewards, and more

GTA Online Payphone Hits are among the most popular series of missions in the game. These jobs were added to the title in 2021 as part of The Contract update; however, some players might find it hard to figure out how to get started with them.

One of the main reasons for it getting overshadowed by other missions is the sheer amount of content the game has to offer.

To help gamers experience this amazing set of missions, this article shares everything GTA Online players need to know about them.

How to unlock GTA Online Payphone Hits in 2023 and beyond?

GTA Online Payphone Hits are only available to those who own an Agency, a purchasable property that gives access to Security Contracts as well. Here’s how players can buy this business:

Open the browser in-game. Go to the Dynasty 8 Executive website. Choose any available Agency location according to your budget. Buy it.

GTA Online Agency will cost around $2,010,000 - $2,830,000; however, it can be recovered by earning money from the business.

Once the property is purchased, the next thing to do is to complete three Security Contracts. The Security Contracts are another set of missions available for Agency owners that can be conducted in any lobby by VIPs, CEOs, or MC Club Presidents in Free Mode. There are different types of Security Contracts available in 2023:

Asset Protection

Vehicle Recovery

Rescue Operation

Recover Valuables

Liquidize Assets

Gang Termination

After you complete your third Security Contract, Franklin calls and informs you about the insider trading assassinations. These Payphone Hits jobs require you to assassinate a specific target within 15 minutes or the given time limit.

These can either be started by calling Franklin or encountering the payphones randomly ringing throughout the map. There are multiple payphone locations in both Los Santos and Blaine County.

Here are their locations:

Los Santos:

Rancho

Alta

Chamberlain Hills

Little Seoul

Textile City

Morningwood

El Burro Heights

Vespucci Canals

Vinewood

Richman Glen

LSIA

El Burro Heights

Terminal

Mirror Park

Strawberry

West Vinewood

Vespucci Beach

Tataviam Mountains

Mirror Park

Blaine County:

Largo Zancudo

Zancudo River

Harmony

Harmony 2

Grand Senora Desert

Grand Senora Desert 2

RON Alternates Wind Farm

Sandy Shores

Sandy Shores 2

Grapeseed

Grapeseed 2

Paleto Bay

Paleto Forest

Here’s the Hit List available as per the number of Grand Theft Auto Online players required for each:

Minimum one player:

The CEO

The Cofounder

The Judge

The Popstar

The Tech Entrepreneur

The Trolls

Minimum two players:

The Dealers

The Hitmen

Here are the rewards that one can earn from completing Payphone Hits, even after the latest GTA Online weekly update:

$15,000 (+ $85,000 if you complete the bonus objective) for Leaders

$15,000 (+ $45,000) for Associates

You can also unlock and collect different trophies on getting the first successful Assassination Bonus for each of the Hit List jobs:

A construction helmet – The CEO

A Sticky Bomb – The Cofounder

A Merryweather-branded cap – The Dealers

A Coil logo trophy – The Hitmen

A golf ball and tee – The Judge

A Model of Annis Euros – The Popstar

A Model of Taxi – The Tech Entrepreneur

A bullet-hole-ridden laptop of iFruit – The Trolls

While there’s no revelation regarding Payphone Hits in GTA 6 leaks, players can always experience the set of exciting missions in Grand Theft Auto Online.

