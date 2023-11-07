7 new GTA 6 features seemingly leaked so far

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated video games currently, and many fans are looking forward to what new things Rockstar Games offers in the title. While the studio has been silent regarding the development process of the game, the September 2022 Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks disclosed many things that were being designed and tested in the project.

Although there is no guarantee that every leaked feature will be part of the final version, fans are optimistic. This article lists seven new features that were disclosed by the GTA 6 leaks.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions. The leaked data cannot be shown here due to legal restrictions.

7 intriguing leaked features that GTA 6 fans are looking forward to

1) Pick up and drop items

Rockstar Games is re-introducing the pick-up and drop items features in the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game. Several videos showed Jason and Lucia dropping and picking up weapons from the ground. The dropped items also had icons above them, indicating that they could be interacted with. However, it is currently uncertain whether the feature will apply to all movable items or just weapons. Nonetheless, fans are eager to have it in GTA 6.

2) Seamless character switching

It is almost confirmed that GTA 6 will also have multiple protagonists, and Rockstar Games was seen testing a new character-switching mechanism for the upcoming game. One of the leaked videos showed the camera switching swiftly between Jason and Lucia in record times. The studio also added a new white flash animation with a “whoosh” sound effect for the transition.

3) Improved police AI

The cops in the upcoming game are getting a revamp, and the GTA 6 leaked videos showed them becoming more smart, hostile, and brave. The police personnel in the new Vice City Police Department had more options at their disposal, and they used different tactics to apprehend the protagonists.

One of the leaked videos showed a cop using various stances to shoot Lucia. Police car chases are also going to be more intense, and players will have a hard time escaping from them.

4) Video memory warning

The GTA 6 leaks showed Rockstar Games using the following prompt to warn low-end hardware users about the game’s condition:

“The game is running on low memory. Please close other applications or reduce your graphics settings.”

The upcoming game is anticipated to be one of the most ambitious projects of the studio. Many believe it will only be released for high-end hardware. While it is true to an extent, the warning prompt has given budget gamers, especially PC users, some hope as they’ll be able to calibrate their settings properly.

5) Adjustable mini-map

Every Grand Theft Auto game has its mini-map set to the bottom left corner of the screen. However, some of the GTA 6 leaked clips showed the mini-map in the bottom right corner as well. Therefore, it is safe to assume that Rockstar Games will allow players to set the mini-map position according to their preferences. However, a solid confirmation is still awaited.

6) Changes in the weapon wheel

The weapon wheel is also getting a revamp, and it will include more items in the inventory. In GTA 5, the weapon wheel appears in the middle of the screen. However, the leaked clips showed that the new weapon wheel would appear towards the center-right position. It also had some extra options to the bottom left and a duffle bag icon that could store more items inside.

7) Improved ragdoll physics

The ragdoll physics in GTA 6 seemed to be improving compared to Grand Theft Auto 5. There is no denying that Grand Theft Auto 4 has the best ragdoll mechanics, and the latest title is a downgrade in this aspect. However, the leaked clips showed Rockstar Games re-calibrating the ragdoll mechanics and adding more realistic effects to the characters.

