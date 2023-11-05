5 minor details derived from the GTA 6 leaked gameplay footage

The GTA 6 leaks broke the long-standing mystery of Rockstar Games' upcoming project and unofficially disclosed various things. Although the leaks were reportedly from a pre-alpha stage, they demonstrated various major and minor things the studio had added to the project. It also gave us the first unofficial sneak-peak into what the upcoming Grand Theft Auto gameplay would look like.

While the major details are still widely circulating in the community, this article lists five minor but interesting details that were disclosed in the GTA 6 leaked gameplay footage.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The leaked data cannot be shown here due to legal restrictions.

Five amusing minor details disclosed by the GTA 6 leaked gameplay footage

1) Adjustable mini-map positions

The mini-map is one of the most useful HUD elements in all Grand Theft Auto games. Rockstar Games has been constantly improving it throughout the series, and GTA 5’s mini-map is considered one of the best among others. Till the current game, the mini-map only appears in the bottom left corner of the screen.

However, the leaked videos showed the map on both the bottom right and bottom left positions. Various clips showed the square mini-map changing its position. Although it is unknown whether Rockstar will introduce it in the final version or not, many fans are rooting for adjustable mini-map positions in the upcoming game.

2) Changes in the weapon wheel

Rockstar Games was also seen bringing major changes to the weapon wheel. It was one of the most ground-breaking additions in GTA 5, with more improvements in Grand Theft Auto Online’s weapon wheel. However, the studio was seen making notable changes, including a shift in the position.

In the current game, the weapon wheel appears in the middle of the screen. However, the GTA 6 leaked clips showed that the new weapon wheel would appear in the center-right position of the screen with additional options in the bottom left corner. It will also include a backpack icon that will hold more items.

3) Video memory warning

The HD Universe GTA titles require significant hardware power, for which most low-end platforms struggle to run the games properly. Yet, they do not show any kind of warnings and instead run with lags and graphical glitches. However, Rockstar Games was seen adding a video memory warning in the upcoming game that stated:

“The game is running on low memory. Please close other applications or reduce your graphics settings.”

This is a significant addition that will help low-end hardware users to optimize the game accordingly. PC players will have the most benefit from it as lagging is a major issue among budget users.

4) Inclusion of new social media websites

The GTA Universe has various social media platforms that mimic real-life websites. Among all titles, Grand Theft Auto 5 has the most number of parody social media websites. Some of them are as follows: Lifeinvader (Facebook), Bleeter (Twitter), and Snapmatic (Snapchat), among others.

However, one of the GTA 6 leaked videos showed Jason receiving messages from a new messaging service called WhatUp. Many fans believe it is a parody of the real-life WhatsApp Messenger. While its details are yet to be confirmed by Rockstar, many fans believe WhatUp will replace the text messages in the next game.

5) Pick up and drop items

Grand Theft Auto 6 players will be able to pick up and drop certain items in the game, an option that was disabled by Rockstar Games in GTA 5. The leaked clips showed Jason and Lucia picking up and dropping weapons on the ground. As of now, it is unsure whether the feature will be available for other items or not.

The dropped weapons also showed a button icon above them, indicating they could be picked up. This implementation will be helpful as the current game shows a prompt only when you’re near the item.

