Why GTA 6 release date is still far away

October 2023 has passed, but Rockstar Games has still not revealed a Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 trailer or release date despite the gaming community highly anticipating some sort of teaser from the studio. Many also speculated various announcement dates based on social media posts shared by the developer. However, it appears gamers will have to wait a while before more details of the forthcoming title are revealed.

Several insiders previously stated that Rockstar Games would release the game in 2024. While there is still some time left, the “reasonable gap” between the trailer and the final release of the title is shrinking with each passing day.

That said, this article explains why the official release date of GTA 6 is still far away.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Rockstar Games is yet to begin the process of revealing GTA 6

Usually, a video game is released after passing through various build-up stages. Rockstar Games usually follows the following steps to release its projects:

Development

Teaser

Trailers and release date announcement

Gameplay videos

Final release

However, Grand Theft Auto 6 is still reportedly in the development stage. According to various sources, including the infamous GTA 6 leaker Arion Kurtaj, Rockstar Games has been developing the game since 2014. It is one of the most ambitious projects of the studio so far, hence taking the most time to develop.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the notorious GTA 6 leaks also hindered the development process. Although Rockstar Games did not openly admit it, Strauss Zelnick, chairman and chief executive officer of Take-Two Interactive, stated the following in an interview:

“We take leaks very seriously indeed and they disappoint all of us, it's really frustrating and upsetting to the team. However, as a business matter, we're not affected. But as a personal matter and an emotional matter, our teams are affected.”

Tez2, a renowned insider, previously stated that Rockstar Games could announce the upcoming game this year and release it in 2024. Since the studio has historically released most of its projects in October, many fans of the franchise predicted that Rockstar would at least reveal a GTA 6 trailer in October 2023 before officially releasing the game a year later, in October 2024.

However, as per Rockstar Games’ official statement, made after the GTA 6 leaked gameplay clips went viral, the studio is not yet ready to showcase the game.

Therefore, gamers will have to wait for Rockstar Games to complete development first, after which an official teaser is shared. Then, we may have to wait another year for the title's release, depending on how Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive plan to make it available to the public.

Until then, one must be wary of fake rumors related to the game.

