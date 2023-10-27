Fact Check: Is GTA 6 announced yet?

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated video games of all time, and fans are going crazy over it. While it’s been over a year since Rockstar Games officially mentioned the game for the last time, the community has repeatedly generated rumors about it. Recently, the playerbase anticipated that the studio would announce the game in October 2023.

There were many date predictions, fake leaks, and other things that piqued the community’s interest. While many things were immediately debunked, the announcement date rumor is still going on. This article explains whether Rockstar Games has announced its next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game.

Did Rockstar Games announce GTA 6?

The straightforward answer is no. Rockstar Games has not announced Grand Theft Auto 6 yet, and there are no confirmed details on when the studio will do so.

Towards the end of September 2023, many fans started to believe that Rockstar Games would make a GTA 6 announcement in October 2023 during the Halloween season. However, the studio released its last Halloween special weekly update yesterday, October 26, 2023, and there is still no official information about the upcoming game.

A fan account predicting announcement dates for Grand Theft Auto 6. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Some fans also believed Rockstar would announce and release a GTA 6 trailer on October 26, 2023. Interestingly, there are several other dates before and after the aforementioned one that the community is looking forward to.

However, readers are advised not to believe random accounts and rumors and wait for official words from Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive, its parent company.

When can you expect GTA 6 to be released?

At the time of writing this article, there are no definite answers to this question. Rockstar Games is rumored to be developing the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game since 2014. Although it has nearly been a decade of development, there were many instances in the past where the studio had to slow down (if not stop) the development process.

The COVID-19 pandemic and Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks of 2022 impacted the studio and its developers the most. Therefore, it is highly likely that the development process will take some more time to be finished.

However, many reliable insiders previously stated that the game would be released around 2025.

