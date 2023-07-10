List of all Payphone Hits locations in GTA Online after the latest update (2023)

In 2023, GTA Online offers many different ways and activities to earn money, with Payphone Hits being one of them. These are a series of missions that can be conducted in Freemode, irrespective of the session type. Each job requires players to assassinate a specific target within a given period. However, one may wonder how to access them in Los Santos and Blaine County.

With that being said, this article will share every Payphone location in GTA Online in 2023.

GTA Online Payphone locations to access Payphone Hits: All 32 of them

After the latest GTA Online update, there are 32 Payphone locations scattered across Los Santos and Blaine County in 2023. Here’s a complete list of their exact location on the open-world map:

Los Santos County

Rancho – Liquor store, Macdonald Street and Jamestown Street Alta – Stripmall, Las Lagunas Boulevard and Occupation Avenue Chamberlain Hillas – LTD Gasoline of Grove Street Little Seoul – Snr. Buns, next to Little Seoul Station on San Andreas Avenue Textile City – Dashound Bus Center of Integrity Way Morningwood – Stripmall, corner of Boulevard Del Perro and Morningwood Boulevard El Burro Heights – El Burro Heights Fire Station Vespucci Canals – Next to Fleeca, Vespucci Mall Vinewood – Globe Oil Station on Clinton Avenue Richman Glen – LTD Gasoline of North Rockford Drive Los Santos International Airport (LSIA) – Los Santos Customs El Burro Heights – Los Santos Tattoos Terminal – Jetsam Terminal Mirror Park – West Mirror Drive Strawberry – Forum Drive, the opposite direction of the Clinton Residence West Vinewood – Tequi-la-la Vespucci Beach – Palomino Avenue Tataviam Mountains – Tataviam Truckstop Mirror Park – LTD Gasoline of Mirror Park Boulevard

Blaine County

Lago Zancudo – RON station on Route 68 Zancudo River – Discount Store on Route 68 Harmony – 24/7 on Route 68 Harmony – Café, The Motor Motel on Route 68 Grand Senora Desert – Yellow Jack Inn Grand Senor Desert – Flywheels Garage of Sandy Shores Airfield RON Alternates Wind Farm – Rex’s Diner Sandy Shores – Abandoned Globe Oil station, Liquor Ace of Meringue Lane Sandy Shores – Sandy’s Gas Station Grapeseed – LTD Gasoline station on Grapeseed Main Street Grapeseed – Gloe Oil Station, corner of East Joshua Road and Seaview Road Paleto Bay – Xero Gas Station Paleto Forest – Pala Springs Aerial Tramway on Pala Springs

Once GTA Online players are near the above-mentioned Payphone locations, they will hear a ringing sound and must approach it. However, if they choose to move away from the location or drive past it, it will stop ringing, and they will have to wait for another hit.

Alternatively, they can call Franklin to request a Payphone Hit after they have unlocked these missions. This requires an Agency and the completion of a few Security Contracts. Such in-game features still make Grand Theft Auto 5 popular to date.

Payphone Hits is one of the coolest ways to earn money without using any GTA Online money glitches.

