Everything to get on discount in GTA Online’s latest weekly update (July 8 - July 12)

GTA Online’s new weekly event is currently active, and players can claim many exciting discounts on select items throughout the week. From now until July 12, 2023, you can get up to 40% off on properties and 30% off on multiple vehicles. Whether you want to expand your criminal empire or purchase a new car, there’s something for everyone this week in Los Santos.

That being said, let’s learn about every item in GTA Online available at a discount for the next four days.

List of all GTA Online weekly discounts available after the latest update (July 8-12, 2023)

GTA Online players have a fantastic opportunity to collect some in-game items at staggering discounts throughout July 12, 2023. Here’s a complete list of weekly discounts available this week that you must check out:

Rooster’s Hangar Cargo Source Service (50% off)

Agency properties (40% off)

Agency’s Renovations (40% off)

Avenger’s Vehicle Workshop Upgrade (40% off)

Avenger’s Weapon Workshop Upgrade (40% off)

RM-10 Bombushka (30% off) - $3,325,000 - $2,493,750

Buckingham Supervolito (30% off) - $1,479,100

Titan (30% off) - $1,400,000

Enus Stafford (30% off) - $890,400

Albany Hermes (30% off) - $374,500

What’s the best thing to buy at a discount this week?

The Titan is a 10-seater military transport plane in GTA Online that closely resembles the real-life Lockheed C-130 Hercules. Its design is comparable to that of a typical cargo aircraft, especially its long fuselage and large size.

On the performance front, the Titan runs on four turboprop engines. While it’s not one of the fastest vehicles in the game, it doesn’t require much space to take off despite its huge size, making it very accessible. It also possesses excellent braking power, allowing pilots to land it relatively quickly. You can also casually glide through the skies of Los Santos with it.

Overall, it’s the best investment in GTA Online this week and can be purchased for a discounted price of $1,400,000 from Elitás Travel.

What item should you avoid buying this week?

Among all of the discount items in GTA Online this week, the Enus Stafford is the one to avoid. It is a vintage 4-seater ultra-luxury sedan that appears to be inspired by the real-life Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow II.

However, the car is only powered by a V8 engine, giving it a below-average top speed. Acceleration on the vehicle is also terrible, which makes it a struggle to use in the Freemode. If you try to take corners at high speeds, the Stafford also tends to understeer.

While its discounted price of $890,400 is very enticing, it’s not worth getting because of its underwhelming performance.

Rockstar also released the game on Game Pass this month, allowing Xbox players to enjoy the weekly discounts while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

