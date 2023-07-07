5 of GTA Online's best planes to win Air Races, ranked

GTA Online's Air Races can be fun for some players, but it should be noted that some planes are inherently better than others in these jobs. It's worth highlighting the best options available as of the San Andreas Mercenaries update. Future patches may introduce new aircraft, yet they won't be referenced here. The main criteria for the best options will be lap time, as recorded by Broughy1322.

There are two different subclasses within Air Races: Fighter Jets and Planes. This article will mention both and reference the specific category whenever necessary. Some event weeks buff Air Races' cash and RP, so knowing the best aircraft can give you an edge while racing.

F-160 Raiju and 4 other top planes in GTA Online for Air Races

5) Hydra

The infamous Hydra is great in Air Races (Image via GTA Wiki)

Lap Time: 0:34.135

Category: Fighter Jet

Some GTA Online weekly updates provide bonus cash incentives to do Air Races, so let's check out one of the fastest options around. Most players are probably familiar with how terrifying the Hydra used to be as a weaponized vehicle in the hands of griefers, with its fantastic speed being part of why it's so good.

A top speed of 209.25 mph coupled with great acceleration and turning makes the Hydra have a terrific lap time of 0:34.135. It is worth mentioning that this is the first Fighter Jet on this list.

4) Pyro

This used to be the fastest vehicle in terms of top speed (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lap Time: 0:34.034

Category: Fighter Jet

There was once a time when the Pyro had the fastest top speed in all of GTA Online. Its top speed of 222.75 mph is top-tier, but no longer the fastest Fighter Jet. That said, the Pyro is still incredibly nimble, and players shouldn't underestimate it, whether in an Air Race or fighting against the jet in Freemode.

3) Howard NX-25

A Howard NX-25 in flight (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lap Time: 0:33.868

Category: Plane

The Howard NX-25 has a little extra top speed in exchange for a lower lap time than the Alpha-Z1. This difference is negligible for the most part, although some Air Races that have fewer turns may favor the Howard NX-25 by comparison.

It is worth mentioning that this is the first non-Fighter Jet on this list. A lap time of 0:33.868 is perfect compared to most vehicles in GTA Online.

2) Alpha-Z1

The Alpha-Z1 used to be number one in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lap Time: 0:33.567

Category: Plane

The Alpha-Z1 is the fastest in the Plane category, and it used to have the best lap time for any aircraft before the San Andreas Mercenaries update. Nonetheless, this aircraft is still an outstanding choice for anybody seeking to win an Air Race.

It's not the type of aircraft players would see in Freemode compared to all its weaponized counterparts, so it's worth highlighting how good it is in races. The Alpha-Z1's top speed is 201.5 mph, which is exceptionally quick for an aircraft without any weapons. Similarly, its lap time is among the best in GTA Online.

1) F-160 Raiju

Some F-160 Raijus in the distance (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lap Time: 0:30.822

Category: Fighter Jet

The F-160 Raiju is in a league of its own regarding Air Races in GTA Online. Its lap time is the fastest for any plane in the game, and it's not as if its top speed is terrible, either. This jet can go up to 232.5 mph, making it the fastest vehicle in the game. Just remember that it can be expensive if you go that route.

There's no reason not to use the F-160 Raiju when available. Actively not using it is a detriment, mainly because it's too good for its class. Everything else on this list had a lap time within a second of one another, yet the difference between the F-160 Raiju and its closest competitor is nearly three seconds.

Whether you're playing GTA 5 on Game Pass or already have it downloaded matters little regarding how top-tier the F-160 Raiju is.

