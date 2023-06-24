Rockstar nerfs GTA Online's P-996 LAZER and Hydra jets in the new background update

GTA Online background updates always aim to improve the user experience, and it looks like Rockstar Games wants to leave no stone unturned. According to a recent report by renowned insider Tez2 on Twitter, the developers have discreetly released a couple of updates that made significant changes in the popular multiplayer game. As promised in the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC, the Hydra and P-996 LAZER have been nerfed to balance gameplay. Many other gameplay improvements have also been noted in the past two days.

Hydra and P-996 LAZER get nerfed in the latest GTA Online background updates by Rockstar

As can be seen in the above-mentioned tweet, Tez2 shared a breakdown of changes made to the GTA Online vehicles P-996 LAZER and Hydra. These are part of the gameplay improvements and quality-of-life changes that Rockstar promised in the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update.

Here’s what’s changed for them in GTA Online Freemode:

1) Explosions Type

Non-freemode: Grenade

Freemode: Balanced Cannons

2) Blast Radius

Non-freemode: 5 meters

Freemode: 2 meters

3) Rate of Fire

Non-freemode: 1500 RPM

Freemode: 480 RPM

4) Distance Damage

Non-freemode: Receives full damage regardless of distance

Freemode: Damage scales depending on the distance

5) Chance of Survivability:

Non-freemode: One-shot

Freemode: ~2-3 Jet Strafes

Later on the same day, Tez2 reported more gameplay changes and bug fixes in the game. According to them, Rockstar has implemented the following tweaks in the game this week:

Fixed the infamous insurance removal bug, fixing it for all personal vehicles of the players

Fixed a bug in the Project Overthrow mission “Falling In” that was causing the cargo crates to clip through the ground

Fixed a major bug in the Last Dose mission “Unusual Suspects” that was causing the Lost Leader not to talk

Fixed bugs in all First Dose and Last Dose missions, which were the reason behind the difficulty check not working

Fixed a bug in the mission “LSA Operation – Direct Action” that was causing the Toreador to stuck inside the vehicle

Apart from the above-mentioned fixes, the latest GTA Online update also patches the Solo No Ragdoll glitch. Players can also expect to see more vehicles removed from the game, as hinted by last week's Rockstar Newswire.

Poll : Do you find this nerf acceptable? Yes No 0 votes