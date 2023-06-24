Rockstar nerfs GTA Online's P-996 LAZER and Hydra jets in the new background update

GTA Online background updates always aim to improve the user experience, and it looks like Rockstar Games wants to leave no stone unturned. According to a recent report by renowned insider Tez2 on Twitter, the developers have discreetly released a couple of updates that made significant changes in the popular multiplayer game. As promised in the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC, the Hydra and P-996 LAZER have been nerfed to balance gameplay. Many other gameplay improvements have also been noted in the past two days.
As can be seen in the above-mentioned tweet, Tez2 shared a breakdown of changes made to the GTA Online vehicles P-996 LAZER and Hydra. These are part of the gameplay improvements and quality-of-life changes that Rockstar promised in the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update.
Here’s what’s changed for them in GTA Online Freemode:
1) Explosions Type
- Non-freemode: Grenade
- Freemode: Balanced Cannons
2) Blast Radius
- Non-freemode: 5 meters
- Freemode: 2 meters
3) Rate of Fire
- Non-freemode: 1500 RPM
- Freemode: 480 RPM
4) Distance Damage
- Non-freemode: Receives full damage regardless of distance
- Freemode: Damage scales depending on the distance
5) Chance of Survivability:
- Non-freemode: One-shot
- Freemode: ~2-3 Jet Strafes
Later on the same day, Tez2 reported more gameplay changes and bug fixes in the game. According to them, Rockstar has implemented the following tweaks in the game this week:
- Fixed the infamous insurance removal bug, fixing it for all personal vehicles of the players
- Fixed a bug in the Project Overthrow mission “Falling In” that was causing the cargo crates to clip through the ground
- Fixed a major bug in the Last Dose mission “Unusual Suspects” that was causing the Lost Leader not to talk
- Fixed bugs in all First Dose and Last Dose missions, which were the reason behind the difficulty check not working
- Fixed a bug in the mission “LSA Operation – Direct Action” that was causing the Toreador to stuck inside the vehicle
Apart from the above-mentioned fixes, the latest GTA Online update also patches the Solo No Ragdoll glitch. Players can also expect to see more vehicles removed from the game, as hinted by last week's Rockstar Newswire.
