How to get GTA 5 Submarine "Kosatka" in Freemode (San Andreas Mercenaries)

GTA 5 Online players can get a submarine known as the Kosatka, which allows them to do The Cayo Perico Heist. Purchasing it in the San Andreas Mercenaries update is still pretty straightforward. Plenty of people still play this game for the first time, so let's cover how one can get this illustrious vehicle in a simple manner. First off, you need at least $2,200,000 to purchase it.

Some event weeks might make the initial price lower if a discount is available, but the Kosatka submarine is going to cost $2,200,000 most of the time.

GTA 5 Online players can spend extra money on the vehicle to get additional upgrades, although none are mandatory for doing The Cayo Perico Heist.

Note: This vehicle is not available in the single-player campaign. You would need to use mods to get it there.

Here is how you can get the Kosatka submarine in GTA 5's Freemode (as of the San Andreas Mercenaries update)

You can buy it from Warstock Cache and Carry (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you don't own the submarine yet, then here's how you can buy it in GTA 5 Online:

Bring up your phone. Go to Internet. Select the Travel and Transport option. Pick Warstock Cache & Carry. Look for the Kosatka.

Gamers who already own the vehicle would see an option to renovate it. Otherwise, you would see something far more expensive ($2,200,000 is its default price).

How to summon the Kosatka sumbarine in GTA 5 Freemode

Summoning it is pretty easy (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is how you can summon it in GTA 5 Freemode, as of the San Andreas Mercenaries update:

Bring up the Interaction Menu. Go to Services. Select Kosatka. Request it.

The submarine should spawn in a nearby ocean. Note that you cannot request it if any of the other vehicles shown in this Interaction Menu (like the Acid Lab) are currently out. You must first return whatever is out of storage before requesting something else.

Useful features of the Kosatka

This is where you get started (Image via Rockstar Games)

Inside the submarine is a giant LED table that players can easily see once they enter either entrance on foot. Gamers who approach it will see an option to set up The Cayo Perico Heist, which is one of the best moneymakers a solo player can do.

This is where you can move the vehicle (Image via Rockstar Games)

The seat shown above is where players can drive this vehicle. Note that there is a fast travel option, which will come in handy if you plan to grind The Cayo Perico Heist repeatedly.

Completing this heist at least once as the leader will lower the fast travel cost from $10,000 to $2,000.

There are a few more features to discuss (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a list of other useful features that GTA 5 Online players can spend extra on:

Sonar Station: $1,200,000

$1,200,000 Guided Missiles: $1,900,000

$1,900,000 Weapon Workshop: $350,000

$350,000 Sparrow: $1,815,000

$1,815,000 Kraken Avisa: $1,545,000

None of them are essential for The Cayo Perico Heist, although the Sparrow is convenient for players in need of a great grinding vehicle.

