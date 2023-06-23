GTA 5 fan makes an Oceangate Titanic Submarine mod after tragic incident

While the whole world is anxiously waiting for a definite update regarding the tragic Oceangate Titanic Submarine incident, a popular GTA 5 modder named SkylineGTRFreak has created an Oceangate submarine in the game. The modder is well-known for creating mods based around viral real-life incidents, such as the Chinese Spy Balloon, and their new submarine mod is quickly gaining traction among the PC player base.

The Oceangate Titan Submersible mod is free for all PC players and can be used in Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode. According to SkylineGTRFreak, the vehicle does nothing more than normal submarine activities. Players can use it to explore the game's underwater world or to travel from one location to another.

The Oceangate Titanic Submarine is now available for a dive in GTA 5

On June 22, 2023, modder SkylineGTRFreak uploaded the Grand Theft Auto 5 mod to the GTA5-Mods website, and it quickly went viral in the community. The submarine's design is nearly identical to that of the real submarine. It even has the "OceanGate Titan" logo on both sides of the tail.

The Oceangate Titan Submersible has a tube-shaped design with three headlights and two propellers at the front. Just like its real-life counterpart, the front of the submarine (which also has a small round viewing window) is partially detachable.

A general overview of the modded Oceangate Titan Submersible (Image via SkylineGTRFreak)

The creator shared a demo video in which they can be seen taking the GTA 5 modded vehicle for a swim in the ocean. All three protagonists of Grand Theft Auto 5 can use the Oceangate Titan Submarine, including modded characters. All the components of the vehicle work properly, and players can use it to explore the hidden secrets that Rockstar Games has placed in the depths of the waterbodies in the game.

A screenshot of the modded submarine under the water (Image via SkylineGTRFreak)

The new GTA 5 mod is 11.1 MB in size. According to the creator, it uses the default submarine mechanics created by the gaming studio. However, it employs a custom collision model for a proper hitbox. This is clearly visible when the submarine hits the ocean floor or any other underwater objects.

