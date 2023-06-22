How to download GTA 5 NaturalVision Evolved graphics mod on PC (2023)

Graphics enhancements are one of the most popular ways to customize your GTA 5 experience on PC, and the NaturalVision Evolved is arguably the most popular graphics mod in this category. As the name implies, it changes the look and feel of the Grand Theft Auto 5 gameplay and offers a realistic experience. Many players claim it blurs the distinction between real-life Los Angeles and fictional Los Santos.

Although most mods are easy to download and install, the NaturalVision Evolved is somewhat complex as several steps must be followed and certain conditions fulfilled. Nonetheless, many GTA 5 PC players use it regularly to improve their gameplay experience.

This article explains how players can easily download the NaturalVision Evolved mod on their PC in 2023.

Note: Some parts of this article reflect the writer's opinions.

GTA 5 NaturalVision Evolved mod: How to download, system requirements, and mistakes to avoid

The GTA 5 NaturalVision Evolved graphics mod was developed by Jamal, also known as Razed Mods. They started the development in 2020 and finally released it in August 2022. While the mod is free to download, it requires a sizable internet bandwidth of around 7GB or more.

How to download

Go to www.razedmods.com. Click on the Grand Theft Auto 5 in the bottom left corner. This provides a catalog of two NaturalVision mods: NaturalVision Evolved (NVE) and NaturalVision Remastered (NVR). Click on the image beside the NaturalVision Evolved text (first image). Click on the Download button. Look for the NaturalVision Evolved - Single Player Beta Package.zip file name in the new tab and click download.

It should also be noted that the GTA 5 mod runs on both OpenIV and FiveM frameworks. You must have either of them installed beforehand.

System requirements for NVR/NVE mod

A powerful PC is usually required to install any GTA 5 graphics mod. The NaturalVision Evolved is a heavy script and requires a significant amount of hardware power. According to the System Requirements Lab website, players must have the following hardware to run it:

CPU: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHz (8 CPUs)

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB / AMD HD 7870 2GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2 GB

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

FREE DISK SPACE: 72 GB

SOUND CARD: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

The NVE mod should run smoothly if the above system requirements are fulfilled.

Precautions

While Rockstar Games allows PC players to use almost all mods for GTA 5 gameplay, avoid using the NaturalVision Evolved mod in multiplayer. The developer strictly prohibits any mod that alters the core structure of the multiplayer version, and a violation will almost certainly result in a permanent ban.

Therefore, disabling and verifying the mod's status before joining any Grand Theft Auto Online session is advised.

