5 useful tips to complete "On Parade" Project Overthrow mission in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries

The GTA Online On Parade mission is the third one in the Project Overthrow series that requires players to dogfight with Merryweather mercenaries. Rockstar Games added the mission as part of the Grand Theft Auto Online: San Andreas Mercenaries update and players can access it from the new Operations Terminal inside the Mammoth Avenger. While it is thrilling and fun to play, many players are complaining that it is hard to complete.

Rockstar Games uses an open-world gameplay mechanic and allows players to finish missions as they see fit while maintaining some basic rules. The On Parade mission can also be completed easily by following a few simple tricks. This article lists five helpful tips that GTA Online players can use to complete the mission easily.

5 easy tricks to complete the GTA Online "On Parade" Project Overthrow mission in one go

1) Use a controller

It is a widely accepted fact that a game controller has many benefits when it comes to racing or operating other vehicles. Using a mouse and keyboard to fly planes is a difficult task and requires a lot of practice to master.

Therefore, players are advised to use a controller when playing the On Parade mission. This makes it easy to maneuver the aircraft quickly.

The new GTA Online DLC mission requires players to do a handful of stunts and chases, and using a controller will make the gameplay much easier.

2) Use the first-person camera mode

The most difficult part of the On Parade mission is to take down the Merryweather planes. Similar to the GTA Online player, these are fast and agile, making it difficult to spot and attack them. However, changing to the first-person camera mode gives a better field of view, and you can attack enemies more precisely.

The first-person mode places the camera outside the cockpit of the F-160 Raiju in GTA Online, with only the weapon pointer at the front. This helps players to position themselves properly and shoot without missing any targets.

3) Use VTOL to attack enemy planes

The Vertical Take-Off and Landing is one of the best features in GTA Online, and the F-160 Raiju comes with this. Attacking enemies at high speed can be difficult, especially when they are not static. Players can apply the VTOL mode mid-air to resolve this and shoot the enemies in range.

However, it is advised to move frequently as remaining stationary for an extended period of time allows enemy planes to lock on to you and fire rockets. Players must engage and disengage the VTOL mode depending on the situation.

4) Lower the difficulty

If you find the current gameplay too hard, you can retry lowering the difficulty of the On Parade Project Overthrow mission. Rockstar Games offers three difficulty levels: Easy, Normal, and Hard. As the name implies, each level adds relevant changes to the gameplay.

By default, GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC sets the mission in Normal mode. If you struggle to complete the gameplay in this mode, you can exit the mission and opt for Easy on the next try. This will have no effect on your progress or reward, and you’ll be able to move to the next mission.

5) Take the help of other players

While most Grand Theft Auto Online players prefer to play the game solo, taking other players' help can sometimes be beneficial. The On Parade mission can be completed with up to four players, which can be extremely beneficial for taking down Merryweather's planes.

Rockstar Games assigns each player a unique task that can cumulatively help in completing the GTA Online Summer DLC mission. Recruiting other players also allows you to use their expertise in the game and finish the mission objectives with proper guidance.

