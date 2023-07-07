Top 5 Air Races in GTA Online offering 2x cash this week (July 6-12, 2023)

Rockstar Games is making all Air Races in GTA Online offer 2x cash and RP this week from July 6, 2023, to July 12, 2023. Skilled aviators can earn some extra money if they're interested. This list highlights five jobs of this type that are highly rated. After all, most players might not wish to do something that's poorly made, especially if they plan on grinding the same job repeatedly.

Everything listed here can be found under the pause menu's Jobs → Play Jobs → Rockstar Created → Races. The best Air Races based on average ratings will be provided below. Just remember that the 2x cash bonus expires after July 12, 2023.

Note: All average ratings were taken from the PS5 port of GTA Online.

The five best Air Races in GTA Online based on average ratings for players grinding the 2x cash bonus

5) Crop Circle

81% is pretty good for a fan rating (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rating: 81%

Not much is happening in the world of Grand Theft Auto this week, as GTA Online's update is pretty lackluster in terms of content. There are also no major GTA 6 leaks. Let's take a gander at the fifth-highest Air Race in GTA Online. Crop Circle is a pleasant race that also happens to have the lowest Rank Requirement on this list.

Anybody Rank 15 or higher is eligible to partake in Crop Circle. GTA Online players must travel around the San Chianski Mountain Range, starting from Cape Catfish and ending at Senora National Park. This is a beginner-friendly suggestion that can be fun to fly through, especially since there is so much open space.

One thing to note that applies to Crop Circle and the upcoming entries on this list is that one to eight players can participate. Winning an Air Race gives you more money than losing.

4) Jet Stream

All the Air Races here are within a few percentages of each other (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rating: 82%

Jet Stream is tied with Plane to Sea for third/fourth place on this list. Both have a rating of 82%. It is worth mentioning that Jet Stream has the highest Rank Requirement of 35 on this list, which is still pretty low by GTA Online standards.

Gamers have to use a P-996 LAZER to go from Del Perro to the Port of Los Santos in this Air Race. It's a long route, but this jet is one of the fastest vehicles in the game, so completing this job is pretty straightforward.

3) Plane to Sea

This is tied with the previous entry on this list (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rating: 82%

Plane to Sea is another Air Race with a rating of 82% in GTA Online. It's pretty well-made, so grinding it and other entries on this list for the 2x cash bonus is a solid idea for those interested. This particular race is pretty average when it comes to the distance the player must travel.

This trait could be good since it's neither too short nor too long to clear. As its name might imply, you can use any eligible planes for Plane to Sea.

2) Chopper Cruise

A helicopter-centric Air Race (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rating: 83%

Whereas the previous suggestion was all about planes, Chopper Cruise is all about helicopters. Anybody who wants a race involving the latter aircraft might enjoy Chopper Cruise. In this race, GTA Online players must head from Banham Canyon to LSIA in an almost S-shaped route.

It is worth mentioning that Chopper Cruise is tied with Over the Hill when it comes to Rockstar Games ratings, as both stand at 83%.

1) Over the Hill

A phenomenal score in an Air Race (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rating: 83%

Over the Hill is a unique race where players must use a Mallard plane from the El Gordo Lighthouse to Raton Canyon. The Mallard is fairly slow for an aircraft as it sits around 140.25 mph for its top speed, whereas most other jets can exceed 200 mph. Nonetheless, everybody is stuck with the Mallard here, so its low speed shouldn't be an issue.

Don't forget that players can play GTA 5 on Game Pass, meaning that you can play GTA Online on Xbox One or the Xbox Series X|S via this service if you like.

