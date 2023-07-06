5 best Security Contracts in GTA Online for getting 2x bonus this week

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online players can get double the usual in-game cash and RP by completing Security Contracts this week. However, one must own a Celebrity Solutions Agency to play them. This is quite a hefty investment as an Agency costs between $2,010,000 and $2,830,000. Nevertheless, its jobs are some of the best money makers in the game.

Once this property is purchased, register as a CEO/VIP or MC President and access the laptop in its office to start playing Security Contracts. They are of six types, and three randomly appear on the screen at a time. While all are quite fun to play, they differ in terms of difficulty and objective.

That said, this article will list the five best Security Contracts in GTA Online for getting a 2x bonus this week.

Asset Protection and 4 other best Security Contracts in GTA Online for getting a 2x bonus this week

1) Gang Termination

Gang Termination is arguably the easiest GTA Online Security Contract. The main objective here is infiltrating a gang hideout and neutralizing four Gang Captains. The best part about this Security Contract is that there isn't a set way of doing it, providing players a little room for creativity.

While the hideout can be approached with land-based vehicles, players can also use armored and weaponized aircraft for this mission. This simplifies the challenge to a great extent, allowing it to be completed really quickly.

Hence, Gang Termination is one of the best Security Contracts for getting double rewards in the new GTA Online weekly update.

2) Asset Protection

As indicated in its name, Asset Protection tasks players with safeguarding valuable commodities. They must fight off waves of enemy NPCs and protect the asset in question. Friendly NPCs will also assist in this quest even if this Security Contract is being played solo.

To complete the job, players must survive until the timer runs out while taking out attackers simultaneously. Asset Protection is neither too difficult nor too easy. It is quite straightforward, making it a good choice for getting the bonus rewards being offered by Rockstar Games this week.

3) Vehicle Recovery

To complete the Vehicle Recovery Security Contract in GTA Online, players must locate and bring back a stolen vehicle. While that sounds simple, it is not that easy. The vehicle is parked inside a gang's garage and is heavily guarded.

Players will have to take out an overwhelming number of enemy NPCs at the location. Once the first wave has been dealt with, instead of getting inside the stolen vehicle, locate and open the garage's door first. This helps in escaping quickly and avoiding another wave of attackers.

4) Liquidize Assets

Although Liquidize Assets is a simple Security Contract in GTA Online, it can take a little more time than the others. The first phase of this job either tasks players with tailing an NPC to a hideout or going to a designated location.

Once at the location, players need to break in, take out any attackers and destroy all the marked assets. Then, they must place Satchel Charges to destroy the hideout and escape.

Players might attain a wanted level in the process, getting rid of which will complete this Security Contract.

5) Recover Valuables

As the name suggests, Recover Valuables involves breaking into a facility and recovering stolen commodities. However, players will have to deal with several gang members and locate the safe inside.

Even after the safe is located, they must find its code, much like the Stash House random event. Once that is done, retrieve the stolen goods and return to complete this Security Contract.

Although the excitement for the sequel has definitely increased after the GTA 6 leaks, grinding Security Contracts is a fun way to stay engaged while waiting for the next game's release.

Alternatively, those who still haven't played the current game can get GTA 5 on Game Pass now.

