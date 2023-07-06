5 reasons to own Dewbauchee Vagner in GTA Online in 2023

A new event week has just begun in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online and has brought along bonus payouts, generous discounts, and various other offers. However, one of the best things up for grabs this week is the Dewbauchee Vagner, a stylish Super Car that players can get absolutely free of cost from the Diamond Casino and Resort Podium. Unfortunately, since that is a game of chance, not everyone is guaranteed to walk away with the vehicle.

Nevertheless, many factors make a good case for buying this vehicle for its full price. With that said, here are five reasons to own the Dewbauchee Vagner in GTA Online in 2023.

Affordability and 4 other reasons to own the Dewbauchee Vagner in GTA Online in 2023

1) It has a unique design

The Dewbauchee Vagner uniquely blends cars like the Aston Martin Valkyrie, Jaguar C-X75, and the Nio EP9. This gives it an unconventional yet stylish and modernized look. The Vagner is quite flat, boasts massively exaggerated fenders on the front and back, and its doors feature indentations and intake air ducts.

Additionally, the cabin is incredibly compact and allows space for two people at maximum. At its core is a V8 Engine that sits in a glass-covered engine bay located right behind Vagner's cabin. This, combined with its aerodynamic build, allows it to move really fast in the game.

2) High speed

The Dewbauchee Vagner not only does well in the looks department but also performs really well in GTA Online. As per tests conducted by popular Grand Theft Auto YouTuber, Broughy1322, Vagner can hit an excellent top speed of 126.75 mph or 203.98 km/h.

It also accelerates pretty quickly, which helps it in recording a lap time of 0:59.194 in the game. Vagner's speed and acceleration have been rated 86.33 and 92.50 out of 100 on Rockstar Games' official website.

Therefore, it is a great option for online races and certain missions involving high-speed chases or going from one spot to another.

3) Affordability

Super Cars are usually quite expensive, with their prices crossing the two million dollar mark. However, players can get the Dewbauchee Vagner for $1,535,000 from the Legendary Motorsport website. This is somewhat of a bargain for what this vehicle offers its owners.

In fact, players can also get it for free this week if they manage to win it from the Diamond Casino and Resort Podium in the new GTA Online weekly update.

Nevertheless, if they buy the Dewbauchee Vagner and feel unsatisfied, it can be resold for $921,000, or $1,073,800, if it had been fully upgraded before the sale.

4) Handles really well

While speed is an important aspect of high-performance cars, it is also crucial that they stay under control at all times. This helps avoid accidents, and the Dewbauche Vagner easily meets this criterion. Both beginners and veterans alike will face little trouble in maneuvering this car.

The traction of its standard set of wheels is pretty good, which makes traversing even the most uneven terrain a breeze. Furthermore, the Vagner easily makes sharp turns and features a Rear-Wheel-Drive train which aids in drifting. While its inclusion in Grand Theft Auto 6 is unconfirmed, it would be great to have it return in the sequel.

5) Highly customizable

Although the Dewbauche Vagner is not the most customizable car in GTA Online, it still offers its owners many choices. The vehicle can be customized at workshops like Los Santos Customs and features no less than 20 customization categories.

These include custom Roof designs, Spoilers, Turbo Tuning, Bumpers, Tire Enhancements, and more. Players can also upgrade its engine, armor, and brakes, improving its overall performance. The cost of completely upgrading it sits at $305,600.

Therefore, the Dewbauchee Vagner is one of the best cars to own in 2023. In fact, those who just got GTA 5 on Game Pass can definitely buy it as their first car.

