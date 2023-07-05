5 most customizable cars in GTA Online after the San Andreas Mercenaries update

Car customization is one of the most popular activities among Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online players. Although many cars look quite impressive in their standard form, customizing them elevates their appearance to the next level. Not only cosmetics, but a vehicle's performance can also be enhanced via customization. However, not all cars in the game's catalog have as many options available.

While the San Andreas Mercenaries update introduced a few new cars, many were permanently removed from the game. That said, here is a list of the five most customizable cars in GTA Online after the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT and 4 other cars that can be customized the most in GTA Online after the San Andreas Mercenaries update

1) Bravado Buffalo STX

The Bravado Buffalo STX is one of the many armored Muscle Cars in GTA Online. It boasts a top speed of 126.25 mph or 203.18 km/h and also has pretty good acceleration. As far as customization is concerned, the Buffalo STX has a whopping 28 categories.

These involve Engine and Armor upgrades, Bumpers, Exhausts, Liveries, Roof, Skirts, Roll Cage and many more. As it is an Imani Tech vehicle, players can also install Missile Lock-On Jammers and Extra Armor Plating in it. Additionally, the Buffalo STX can also be equipped with Mounted Machine Guns.

The cost of completely customizing this car is around $1,393,089. Those interested can get it for $2,150,000 or for its Trade Price of $1,612,500 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

2) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is arguably the most popular new car from the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update. It is a Ferrari Roma-inspired variant of the classic Stinger. Unfortunately, that car has been removed from the game. Its return in Grand Theft Auto 6 is also unconfirmed.

The new Stinger TT; however, is available for $2,380,000 on the Legendary Motorsport website. It has 24 customization categories which include Grilles, Hoods, Skirts, Splitters, Spoilers, Sunstrips, and many others, along with Imani Tech upgrades.

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT can hit an exceptional top speed of 132.00 mph or 212.43 km/h, which can be raised to 168.50 mph or 271.17 km/h after the installation of HSW Performance upgrades.

3) Dinka Jester RR

The Dinka Jester RR is a Tuner Sports Car in GTA Online that players can buy for $1,970,000 or for a Trade Price of $1,477,500 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. It boasts a modernized design that is based on the real-life Toyota Supra.

What makes the Jester RR one of the most customizable cars in the game is the availability of over 27 customization categories. These contain a variety of engine upgrades along with 10 options for the Engine Cam Cover, Strut Braces, Hood Catches, detailed interior work, and others.

The cost of completely upgrading the Dinka Jester RR sits at $670,784. Besides customization, it is also a good choice for races as it has a top speed of 125.00 mph or 201.17 km/h.

4) Annis ZR380

The Annis ZR380 is a blend of the Nissan 350Z, Nissan 370Z, and the Porsche 935. While it has a price tag of $2,138,640 on the Arena War website, the cost of upgrading it completely turns out to be a hefty $2,689,870.

The ZR380 is available in three variants, namely Apocalypse, Futureshock, and Nightmare, and can be equipped with weapons all over its body. These include proximity mines, spinning metal blades, scoops, and Dual Machine Guns.

All of them can be applied with other standard upgrades, which constitute 22 unique customization categories. Interestingly, Annis ZR380 is also one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, and its blinding top speed of 140.50 mph or 226.11 km/h is proof of that.

5) Vapid Dominator GTX

Though the Vapid Dominator GTX is a slow car having a top speed of just 108.50 mph or 174.61 km/h, it is still a good choice for customization after the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

It has 23 customization categories under which players will find options like Spoilers, Skirts, Roof, Rear Panels, Mudguards Fenders, and Engine upgrades among many others.

The cost of completely customizing the Dominator GTX is $383,225. In fact, its price tag on Southern San Andreas Super Autos is just $725,000; which makes it incredibly affordable.

