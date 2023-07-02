How many missions are there in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries, and how to trigger them?

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's summer 2023 update, San Andreas Mercenaries, arrived on June 13, 2023. With it came new vehicles, certain quality-of-life upgrades, and brand-new action-packed missions. However, players must own a few things to trigger them. As these items are somewhat pricey, some beginners may be unable to access them immediately.

However, those with sufficient funds can peruse this guide to know where to get them from. This article lists the number of missions in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries and how to trigger them.

Buy the Mammoth Avenger and Operations Terminal to trigger GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries missions

There are nine missions in the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update. These are divided into the following two categories:

Project Overthrow

LSA Operations

While Project Overthrow contains six missions that play out the main storyline of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC, LSA Operations includes three independent Freemode missions.

Listed below are the names of all GTA Online summer update missions:

Reporting for Duty (Project Overthrow)

(Project Overthrow) Falling In (Project Overthrow)

(Project Overthrow) On Parade (Project Overthrow)

(Project Overthrow) Breaking Ranks (Project Overthrow)

(Project Overthrow) Unconventional Warfare (Project Overthrow)

(Project Overthrow) Shock & Awe (Project Overthrow)

(Project Overthrow) Direct Action (LSA Operations)

(LSA Operations) Surgical Strike (LSA Operations)

(LSA Operations) Whistleblower (LSA Operations)

You must own the Mammoth Avenger and its new Operations Terminal to trigger them. Both are available on the Warstock Cache and Carry website.

Use the in-game smartphone to access Warstock Cache and Carry and look around for the Mammoth Avenger. Once found, open its dedicated page to purchase the aircraft. The Operations Terminal will also be listed there, which can be purchased along with the weaponized plane.

Avenger's page on Warstock Cache and Carry (Image via YouTube/Tylarious)

Alternatively, if you already own the Avenger, you can either go to its page on the aforementioned website to buy the Operations Terminal or equip it while customizing the aircraft inside a GTA Online Hangar.

Here are their respective costs in the game:

Mammoth Avenger - $3,450,000

- $3,450,000 Operations Terminal - $1,450,000

Once both commodities have been acquired, request the Mammoth Avenger's delivery via the Interaction Menu. Then, head inside the plane and go to the Operations Terminal.

Operations Terminal user interface (Image via YouTube/TGG)

Press the prompted button to view Project Overthrow and LSA Operations missions. While all three LSA Operations are readily available, you must complete a Project Overthrow mission to unlock the next one.

When you complete Project Overthrow for the first time, GTA Online rewards a one-time $250,000 bonus. Meanwhile, playing LSA Operations can earn you between $45,000 to $70,000.

However, you must update your game to the latest version to play the San Andreas Mercenaries update missions. While many expected a Grand Theft Auto 6 tease in the summer update, that has not happened.

Poll : Do you have the Mammoth Avenger? Yes No 0 votes