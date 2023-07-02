Top 5 HSW cars in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries

With the release of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, players were not only introduced to a new version of the game but also to a new feature. Called the HSW Performance Upgrade, this feature enhances a vehicle's standard top speed and acceleration. It can be applied from Hao's Special Works and are only available on Next-Gen consoles.

More new vehicles were added to the game after the San Andreas Mercenaries update on June 13, 2023. Here is a ranked list of the top five HSW cars in the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Maibatsu MonstroCiti and 4 other top HSW cars in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update

5) Declasse Vigero ZX

Declasse Vigero ZX is a robust Muscle Car with an intimidating design based on the Chevrolet Camaro Gen VI. This two-seater was added to the game with the Criminal Enterprises update in 2022. Vigero ZX's base top speed is 125.00 mph or 201.17 km/h, which is already pretty good.

However, by spending $550,000 on HSW Performance Upgrades, players can increase that to 157.50 mph or 253.47 mph. Additionally, it handles pretty well and is, therefore, a great car to have in the game. Players must pay $1,947,000 on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website to purchase it.

4) Maibatsu MonstroCiti

Maibatsu MonstroCiti was added to GTA Online with the San Andreas Mercenaries update and falls under the Off-Road cars category. It is a modernized SUV based on the 1997 Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution V55W and is bulletproof from all sides.

As far as performance is concerned, the standard top speed of this vehicle is 109.75 mph or 176.63 km/h. This can be increased to 135.75 mph or 218.75 km/h via HSW upgrades.

While that is certainly slower than the Vigero ZX, it can also be rigged with Imani Tech upgrades, which isn't possible in the previous vehicle. Maibatsu MonstroCiti costs $1,485,000 and is listed on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

3) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

As stated in its name, the Pegassi Weaponized Ignus a weaponized Super Car whose design is inspired by the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37. It is bullet-resistant from all sides and also features a Missile Lock-On Jammer.

Regarding speed, the Weaponized Ignus boasts a standard top speed of 124.75 mph or 200.77 km/h which can be improved to 146.25 mph or 235.37 km/h after HSW upgradation.

While this costs $500,000, the vehicle costs a whopping $4,500,000. It was slightly cheaper before, but its price was readjusted after a recent GTA Online update.

2) Bravado Buffalo EVX

The Bravado Buffalo EVX is the latest car in GTA Online and was introduced a week after the San Andreas Mercenaries update. With a design inspired by Dodge Charger Daytona SRT, the Buffalo EVX can go as fast as 119.00 mph or 191.51 km/h. After applying HSW Performance Upgrades, it can hit an improved top speed of 144.80 mph or 233.03 km/h.

As it is also an Imani Tech vehicle, players can install Missile Lock-On Jammers and extra Armor Plating in the car. Those interested can get the Buffalo EVX from Legendary Motorsport for $2,140,000 in GTA Online.

1) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT features an ultra-modern design heavily inspired by the Ferrari Roma and costs $2,380,000 on Legendary Motorsport. Since it is also an Imani Tech vehicle, it can be equipped with the same upgrades as the Buffalo EVX. However, it is significantly faster.

While it has a base top speed of 132.00 mph or 212.43 km/h, the Stinger TT can hit 168.50 mph or 271.17 km/h after installing HSW Upgrades. Unfortunately, the original Stinger was removed from the game on June 13, 2023, and it is unknown if it will return in Grand Theft Auto 6.

