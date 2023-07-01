5 effortless ways to make money in GTA Online after the Independence Day update

With the launch of the latest Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online weekly update, Rockstar Games has kicked-off Independence Day celebrations in the game. Players are offered a variety of in-game commodities at heavy discounts, along with a free Vapid Liberator Monster Truck through July 5, 2023. However, various challenges and missions offer bonus payouts this week as well.

This presents a great opportunity as players can make a sizeable amount without much trouble. Here is a list of five effortless ways to make money in GTA Online after the Independence Day update.

Finders Keepers and 4 more effortless ways to make money in GTA Online after the Independence Day update

1) Air Force Zero

Air Force Zero is a multiplayer game mode in GTA Online offering double the usual amount of cash and RP this week. It can be played between three to eight players and utilizes planes like the P-996 Lazer and the Buckingham Vestra.

Once Air Force Zero starts, players are divided into three teams, namely Pilot, Attackers, and Defenders. The job of the team Pilot is to safely reach the designated coordinates while the Defenders protect them from Attackers.

There are a total of five Air Force Zero game modes that take place at different locations. They are a fun and exciting way to make decent money in GTA Online.

2) Business Battles

GTA Online Business Battles are offering triple the regular payout this week. It is a public lobby Freemode event wherein players compete against others to secure cargo for their owned businesses.

Not all Business Battles are of the same type. While some tasks involve assassinations, others can be as simple as picking up cargo from a specific location. There are many simple types of Business Battles besides these two. This is one of the most effortless ways to make money in the game.

3) Finders Keepers

Finders Keepers is an all-new Freemode random event added with the Independence Day update. Unlike Business Battles, it can benefit players who own businesses and those who don't. It gets triggered after spending around 16 minutes in a public or a private lobby and requires players to steal a Gang Vehicle carrying supplies.

Each vehicle carries supplies for one of the following businesses:

Bunker

Acid Lab

Cocaine Lockup

Meth Lab

Weed Farm

Counterfeit Cash Factory

Document Forgery Office

However, those who do not own any of the businesses covered in Finders Keepers can deliver the vehicle to a drop-off location in exchange for $25,000 and 1,000 RP.

4) Daily Objectives

Although bonus payouts have not been applied to Daily Objectives with the new weekly update, completing them requires minimal effort, and the payout can be quite sizeable. Every day the game assigns three simple tasks to players, which can be accessed from the Interaction Menu.

Completing them rewards $30,000 daily, which can lead to a bonus of $150,000 by completing Daily Objectives for seven days straight. Moreover, a $750,000 bonus can be earned by completing them continuously for 28 days. Although this takes some time, Daily Objectives are one of the easiest ways to make money.

5) Hangar Business

Originally Hangars did not offer much money, and its missions were quite tedious. While flying different aircraft types can usually be a fun experience, not all players are comfortable as pilots. Fortunately, not only has Rockstar increased its payout, but also introduced new missions utilizing land-based vehicles.

In fact, players can completely skip resupply missions by handing over that job to Rooster McCraw for a small fee. Hence, by operating this business, players can effortlessly make money. Through July 5, 2023, this business also offers double money and RP.

While Hangars are somewhat expensive, funds can be raised by utilizing some GTA Online money glitches to buy one.

Interestingly, Rockstar Games has also confirmed the return of Armored Truck Robberies to Grand Theft Auto 5 Online sometime in the near future.

