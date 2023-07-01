Rockstar Games Summer Sale offers GTA 5 at up to 77% discount on Steam for a limited time

Rockstar Games’ fans can rejoice as the Steam Summer Sale is currently live, offering GTA 5 at up to 77% discount after the recent Independence Day update. Other beloved titles from the developers, such as GTA 4 and Trilogy Definitive Edition, are also available for sale. Some classic titles on the platform also make the cut, making it the best time to experience the best of the Rockstar universe.

The Steam Summer Sale 2023 will be live until July 13, 2023.

Steam Summer Sale offers Rockstar Games titles like GTA 5 at much lower prices

The Steam Summer Sale 2023 is currently offering GTA 5 and other popular titles from Rockstar Games at amazing prices for the next 13 days. Here’s how much discount one can get on Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition and its different available bundles at Steam during the sale:

Grand Theft Auto 5: Premium Edition - 64% off

Grand Theft Auto 5: Premium Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle - 77% off

Grand Theft Auto 5: Premium Edition & White Shark Card Bundle - 75% off

Grand Theft Auto 5: Premium Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle - 69% off

Players who love to dive into nostalgia can check out the following Steam discounts on some of the classic titles from the developers:

Grand Theft Auto 4: The Complete Edition (70% off)

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas – The Definitive Edition (50% off)

Grand Theft Auto Vice City – The Definitive Edition (50% off)

Grand Theft Auto 3 – The Definitive Edition (50% off)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (67% off)

Max Payne 3 (70% off)

L.A. Noire (70% off)

L.A. Noire VR Case Files (50% off)

Bully: Scholarship Edition (65% off)

Red Dead Online (50% off)

Manhunt (65% off)

Players should note that the discounts may vary depending on their geographical locations. It is advisable to check the official Rockatsr Store for more information.

It’s worth noting that Grand Theft Auto Online has just received the Independence Day update on June 29, 2023, giving freedom-themed bonuses, including a free Vapid Liberator. Players can participate in Business Battles this week and unlock rare items for their collection.

Getting double rewards for participating in Air Force Zero is also a way to celebrate freedom week in Los Santos.

Pick up a free Vapid Liberator, deck out your MOC with patriotic liveries, or locate the Gun Van to grab the Firework Launcher and Musket to celebrate America’s birthday with explosive energy: Independence Day celebrations commence in Los Santos.Pick up a free Vapid Liberator, deck out your MOC with patriotic liveries, or locate the Gun Van to grab the Firework Launcher and Musket to celebrate America’s birthday with explosive energy: rsg.ms/138f408 Independence Day celebrations commence in Los Santos. Pick up a free Vapid Liberator, deck out your MOC with patriotic liveries, or locate the Gun Van to grab the Firework Launcher and Musket to celebrate America’s birthday with explosive energy: rsg.ms/138f408 https://t.co/ODgifGwScH

While players can always try GTA Online money glitches, they can earn a lot of stuff by simply playing the game throughout July 5, 2023.

