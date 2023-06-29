How to get your free Vapid Liberator in GTA Online Independence Day Event? (June 29-July 5)

GTA Online players can claim a free Vapid Liberator in this week's update (June 29 to July 5, 2023) as a part of the Independence Day Event. Normally, this vehicle would cost $556,511. Paying $0 for it this week is quite the steal. Gamers should also know that this vehicle is usually only available around Independence Day events. So, anybody interested in this monster truck should get it while the free offer is still around.

Interestingly, the Vapid Liberator is no longer available in Southern San Andreas Super Autos. It was instead moved to Warstock Cache & Carry. There are no requirements to purchase this vehicle at $0, but players should know they only have until July 5, 2023, to get it. Anybody who misses their chance may have to wait until the next Independence Day event.

Here's how you can get a free Vapid Liberator in GTA Online during Independence Day event

You can buy the free vehicle here (Image via Rockstar Games)

First, bring up your phone and head to the Internet. Go to Travel and Transport, then head to Warstock Cache & Carry. GTA Online players can find the free Vapid Liberator here. Note that adjusting the sorting button by price from lowest to highest is recommended so you can find it quickly.

The above screenshot shows an example of a player getting ready to purchase this American monster truck during the Independence Day event. You should see "SALE - $0" when looking for it on Warstock Cache & Carry.

Just buy it, and you're done (Image via Rockstar Games)

Click on the gray "BUY IT NOW" button to confirm your purchase of Vapid Liberator. GTA Online players just have to wait a minute for Pegasus to finally acquire the vehicle. Afterward, you can call Pegasus on your phone to summon it via the Monster Truck category.

One cannot call the Mechanic to deliver this vehicle. Likewise, they cannot store it in a regular garage once they have it. At times, Pegasus can be a bit inconvenient with their deliveries, particularly because they often place the vehicle farther from the player's position than the Mechanic would in the same situation.

Vapid Liberator performance

A promotional image related to this vehicle and Independence Day (Image via Rockstar Games)

This vehicle is part of the Off-Road class and has a pretty disappointing performance overall. For example, its top speed, as analyzed by Broughy1322, is 80.25 mph. That puts it in 46th out of 49th place overall for its class. Still, anybody interested in getting the Vapid Liberator will likely do so because it's a monster truck that can drive over some cars.

One huge downside of this vehicle is that it cannot be modified. What a player gets from the get-go is what they're stuck with forever. Similarly, GTA Online players cannot sell Pegasus vehicles. That aspect shouldn't be an issue here since this monster truck was available for free this week, but it is still worth noting for those curious.

Any GTA Online player with this monster truck will get to keep it after it gets discontinued once the next weekly update begins. Remember, July 5, 2023, is the last day to claim this free offer.

