How to unlock Statue of Happiness T-Shirt in GTA Online this event week (June 29 - July 5)

GTA Online is celebrating Independence Day in this week's update, with the Statue of Happiness T-Shirt being one of the free rewards offered. There are also several Beer Hats available, and all these items are obtainable by completing Business Battles. Note that this feature is only available to players in a session with at least three gamers in it. That means those who prefer to play solo in an Invite Only session won't be able to participate.

The Statue of Happiness T-Shirt in GTA Online is very similar to a top that Niko Bellic could wear in Grand Theft Auto IV, the "Happiness Is…Land" sweater. It is worth noting that the former T-Shirt had been made available in past Independence Day updates as well, so some players may already have it.

GTA Online's Statue of Happiness T-Shirt is available for free this week (June 29 - July 5)

Pick up a free Vapid Liberator, deck out your MOC with patriotic liveries, or locate the Gun Van to grab the Firework Launcher and Musket to celebrate America’s birthday with explosive energy: Independence Day celebrations commence in Los Santos.Pick up a free Vapid Liberator, deck out your MOC with patriotic liveries, or locate the Gun Van to grab the Firework Launcher and Musket to celebrate America’s birthday with explosive energy: rsg.ms/138f408 Independence Day celebrations commence in Los Santos. Pick up a free Vapid Liberator, deck out your MOC with patriotic liveries, or locate the Gun Van to grab the Firework Launcher and Musket to celebrate America’s birthday with explosive energy: rsg.ms/138f408 https://t.co/ODgifGwScH

Rockstar Games' latest Newswire Article for the June 29 update states the following:

"Be on the lookout for Business Battles firing in Freemode — in addition to paying out 3X GTA$ and RP all week long, if you come out on top collecting and delivering relevant cargo, you might get one of the Pißwasser, Benedict, Patriot, or Supa Wet Beer Hats, or the Statue of Happiness T-Shirt, as a bonus."

Business Battles are similar to a Freemode Event, in that may randomly spawn if at least three players are in a session. The rewards for this activity usually include money and products for a player's business. There is also a Battler Trophy, with the color changing depending on how many Business Battles you win:

Bronze: Win Three

Silver: Win Ten

Gold: Win 20

The only limited-time rewards tied to Business Battles in the June 29 update in GTA Online are the Statue of Happiness T-Shirt and various Beer Hats; everything else is always available.

List of Business Battles in GTA Online

Here is a list of random Business Battles you may get in GTA Online if you're trying to get the Statue of Happiness T-Shirt:

Aircraft Carrier Assault: Steal Cargo from the USS Luxington.

Steal Cargo from the USS Luxington. Assassination: Take out six targets and find a duffel bag.

Take out six targets and find a duffel bag. Assault: Go to a location and take out some enemies before stealing some cargo.

Go to a location and take out some enemies before stealing some cargo. Car Meet: Steal a certain vehicle from some NPC.

Steal a certain vehicle from some NPC. Factory Raid: Go to an area, hack a security panel, and steal some cargo.

Go to an area, hack a security panel, and steal some cargo. Joyrider: Steal a weaponized vehicle.

Steal a weaponized vehicle. Merryweather Drop: Take out Merryweather Mercenaries before recovering some cargo.

Take out Merryweather Mercenaries before recovering some cargo. Parking Garage: Steal a vehicle based on a photograph.

Steal a vehicle based on a photograph. Pick-Up: Fight two gangs and steal their duffel bags.

Fight two gangs and steal their duffel bags. Police Station: Enter a police station and hack a computer to eventually steal some cargo.

Enter a police station and hack a computer to eventually steal some cargo. Vehicle Export: Retrieve a Mamba from a Pounder.

It doesn't matter which one you do for the sake of unlocking the Statue of Happiness T-Shirt or any of the Beer Hats. You may get one of the aforementioned rewards as long as you complete a Business Battle. Note that this offer only extends to July 5, 2023. Also, you won't be able to claim the limited-time rewards once the next weekly update rolls out.

