How to play GTA Online Air Force Zero for 2x money bonuses this event week (June 30 to July 5)

GTA Online’s new weekly update was released yesterday, kickstarting the Independence Day celebrations in Los Santos. Apart from a free vehicle and other bonuses, players can earn 2x money and RP by playing Air Force Zero till July 5, 2023. It is a set of team-versus missions, where competitors must complete certain objectives to win.

However, one could struggle to find the them due to the sheer amount of content in the game in 2023. To help players, this article will share everything about the GTA Online Air Force Zero missions and how to start it this Independence Day event week.

A step-by-step guide to start Air Force Zero in GTA Online Independence Day event week (June 30 to July 5)

The latest GTA Online weekly update is all about celebrating freedom week and playing Air Force Zero is one such way. Throughout July 5, 2023, one can earn double bonuses by simply participating in these missions anytime for the next six days. This makes it of utmost important to know where to find them in the open world of Los Santos.

Rockstar Games allows players to start the Air Force Zero missions by simply entering the blue corona in the freemode, which will be marked as a star icon on the map. However, there’s also an alternate way to access them quickly.

Here’s how GTA Online players can start Air Force Zero from the options menu:

Open the Pause Menu Select the Online tab Choose Jobs Go to Play Jobs Select Rockstar Created Go to missions Choose Versus Select any of the available Air Force Zero missions

There are a total of five different Air Force Zero missions that players can access after the recent GTA Online Independence Day update. Here’s a complete list of them, along with the locations they are based on:

Air Force Zero I – LSIA to Paleto Bay

LSIA to Paleto Bay Air Force Zero II – Mount Chiliad

Mount Chiliad Air Force Zero III – Terminal

Terminal Air Force Zero IV – LSIA

LSIA Air Force Zero V – Grand Senora Desert

What else should players know about Air Force Zero?

The Air Force Zero involves three teams of players, with each having different objectives to follow:

1) Team: Pilot

Go to Air Force Zero

Visit the destination

2) Team: Defenders

Get in Lazer

Defend the Air Force Zero

3) Team: Attackers

Get in Lazer

Destroy the Air Force Zero

Here’s how it works:

One player pilots the Vestra, the jet usable in the Air Force Zero missions, while the team of Defenders fly Lazers and protect the aircraft. It’s up to the Attackers to destroy the Air Force Zero aircraft with their Lazers.

While GTA Online money glitches are the easiest way to get rich, players must try Air Force Zero this week in the game and be part of the action-packed missions.

