GTA Online introduces new Finders Keepers freemode random event (via update)

Rockstar Games has just introduced a brand new random event in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online named Finders Keepers. It was added as part of the new weekly update and allows players to either make a decent amount of money or resupply one of their owned businesses. All that players need to do is intercept and steal a car belonging to one of Los Santos' many gangs.

These vehicles will be mobile and spawn randomly at certain locations while in Freemode. Let's look closer at Finders Keepers, the new Freemode random event added in GTA Online.

Finders Keepers is a new Freemode random event introduced in GTA Online via the weekly update

There are seven possible vehicle spawn locations in the new Finders Keepers random event that has been added to GTA Online this week. The spawned vehicle will be depicted as a blue dot on the mini-map, which players can track and apprehend.

Players must initially deal with a few enemy NPCs inside the car. Once that is done, take control of the automobile and drive it to whichever business it contains the supplies for.

However, a one-star wanted level will also get attached upon stealing a Finders Keepers vehicle, which players must get rid of to complete the new random event.

Here are all the businesses whose supplies can be acquired by completing Finders Keepers:

Bunker

Acid Lab

Cocaine Lockup

Meth Lab

Weed Farm

Counterfeit Cash Factory

Document Forgery Office

Players can deliver the car to a drop-off location if they don't own a business (Image via YouTube/GTASeriesVideos)

If a player doesn't own one of the aforementioned businesses, the game will instruct them to deliver the vehicle to a drop-off location. Doing so will reward them a payout of $25,000 and 1,000 RP.

Most importantly, a Finders Keepers random event starts only after being in a lobby for 16 minutes. Although it can be played in both public and private sessions, it is better to complete it in the latter to avoid interference from other players.

By adding this new Freemode event, Rockstar Games has provided another alternative to refill business supplies without playing the repetitive resupply missions.

Bonus rewards have also been attached to Hangar Sell missions and Business Battles as part of the new GTA Online weekly update.

Poll : Do you like the Finders Keepers GTA Online random event? Yes No 0 votes