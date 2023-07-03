Top 5 fastest muscle cars in GTA Online (July 2023)

Muscle cars are best known for their robust build and menacing looks in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. However, some of them can also be as fast as the best sports and supercars in the game. They are also rather affordable, which makes them a great fit for all types of players. After the San Andreas Mercenaries update came out last month, many were removed from the game's catalog.

Hence, this article will rank the top five fastest muscle cars in GTA Online in July 2023. It must be noted that this ranking is being done on the basis of each vehicle's base top speed as recorded by popular YouTuber Broughy1322.

Vapid Imperator and other top 4 fastest muscle cars in GTA Online (July 2023)

5) Vapid Pibwasser Dominator

While the Vapid Pibwasser Dominator is one of the oldest models in the game, it is still among the fastest muscle cars in GTA Online to date. It has a wide front end and a compact cabin capable of seating only two people. The primary inspiration for its design is the Ford Mustang, and it dons an exclusive Pibwasser livery in the game.

As far as top speed is considered, the Pibwasser Dominator can go as fast as 126.50 mph or 203.58 km/h. Its acceleration is decent but it does not handle that well. Those interested can purchase it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for just $315,000.

4) Declasse Impaler

The Declasse Impaler is not a regular muscle car in GTA Online as it is armored and can also be weaponized. It boasts a rather vintage design based on the Buick seen in the movie, Death Race, and can hit an excellent top speed of 130.00 mph or 209.21 km/h.

Additionally, it can accelerate pretty quickly and withstand three Homing Missile hits in the game. Impaler owners can also install window reinforcements when customizing it at the Arena Workshop. Interestingly, the Declasse Impaler features a Rocket Boost and a unique jumping ability, and is available for $1,209,500 on the Arena War website.

3) Vapid Dominator

The Vapid Dominator is very different from its Pibwasser variant. It is armored, can be equipped with weapons, and is significantly faster, thanks to a top speed of 131.00 mph or 210.82 km/h. Interestingly, it is based on the Ford Mustang featured in the movie, Death Race, and is available for $1,132,000 on the Arena War website.

The Dominator also has a Rocket Boost like the Impaler, and can be fitted with deployable proximity mines as well. In terms of weaponization, players can install Mounted .50 Cal turrets and ramming equipment.

2) Vapid Imperator

The Vapid Imperator is another one of the weaponized muscle cars on this list. Its design is inspired by the 1973 Ford Falcon XB GT and the Pursuit Special. The Imperator can be equipped with similar weapons as the Vapid Dominator, and also features a Rocket Boost and jumping mechanic.

However, it is a tad bit faster and clocks in at 132.75 mph or 213.64 km/h in GTA Online. Those interested in this vehicle can get it from the Arena War website for $2,284,940. To generate such funds, players can utilize GTA 5 Online money glitches or unlock its Trade Price of $1,718,000 to get it at a cheaper rate.

1) BF Weevil Custom

The BF Weevil Custom is a compact vehicle based on the Volkswagen Beetle Rat Rod. Surprisingly, it is the fastest muscle car in GTA Online based on top speed, clocking in at 137.50 mph or 221.28 km/h. The Weevil Custom's acceleration is also quick, but handling it is a bit of an issue.

To get it, players must first acquire the BF Weevil worth $870,000, and then customize it into the Weevil Custom for an additional $980,000 at Benny's Original Motor Works. As they wait for the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, they can ride around in the BF Weevil Custom to entertain themselves.

