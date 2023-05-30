5 most customizable muscle cars in GTA Online (post The Last Dose update)

GTA Online has several customizable muscle cars that players might wish to build. This vehicle class is one of the most popular in the game. Hence, it's only fair that some of its automobiles stand out for looking good. Some sweet-looking rides also have excellent performance relative to their class. As far as "most customizable" is concerned, this list focuses on vehicles boasting variety in their customization with options that genuinely look distinct from one another.

Everything listed here is updated till Los Santos Drug Wars' The Last Dose additions. As a result, any new mesmerizing muscle cars with good build options won't be referenced here. Any automobiles in this class are eligible for this list.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Weevil Custom, Beater Dukes, and more of GTA Online's best customizable muscle cars (after the Last Dose update)

1) Weevil Custom

A sinister-looking Weevil Custom (Image via Rockstar Games)

The original Weevil was in the Compact vehicle class, but its upgraded form (the Weevil Custom) is a Muscle car. Not only is the latter automobile the fastest in its class if you exclude HSW modifications, but this vehicle is also remarkably customizable. Everything from the bumper to the ornaments can be altered to your liking.

Some GTA Online players can go with something edgy and include a Reaper Hoot Mount alongside a Death Beater livery. Alternatively, they could use the Peace, Man livery with a Basic Rack & Board I for something more chill.

The original Weevil is obtainable for free by completing all of English Dave's missions after beating The Cayo Perico Heist as the leader. That way, you can save some money while converting this vehicle to the Weevil Custom.

2) Dominator (Arena War)

A Future Shock Dominator is quite colorful (Image via GTA Wiki)

Arena War vehicles have a ton of customizable options at their disposal. For starters, you have three different varieties:

Apocalypse

Future Shock

Nightmare

Apocalypse tends to look old, Future Shock is modern, and Nightmare tends to be very colorful. The good customization doesn't end there, either. You can also equip various weapons like a machine gun, plasma turrets, and proximity mines.

Note: The Imperator, Impaler, and Slamvan are all muscle cars in GTA Online, too. However, it would be boring to list them all as separate entries on this list when much of their customizable features are based on the fact that they're Arena War vehicles.

3) Hustler

A Hustler is great for old-school fans (Image via Rockstar Games)

This old classic has a little bit of everything for a good customizable muscle car. There are several awesome-looking liveries coupled with several diverse grille and hood options to make your build feel unique. The Hustler is a bit lacking in quantity, but it makes up for it by having some good-quality vehicle parts that you can alter.

Also, it's a vehicle with a Rusty livery, which is something that players might be interested in getting. If you want a really old-looking automobile, the Hustler is a good option in GTA Online.

4) Beater Dukes

A classy-looking Beater Dukes (Image via Rockstar Games)

One cool muscle car that's customizable in GTA Online is the Beater Dukes. While having some Rusty liveries like the Huster, the Beater Dukes also boasts other options worth highlighting. For example, the default Stock Hood can make the car look cheap. One could alternatively go for a different look altogether by using the Twin Turbo Hood option.

There is something amusing about spending well over six figures on a beaten-down car. That's just GTA Online price powercreep in a nutshell. Ignoring that momentarily, the Beater Dukes is still something fans of customizable vehicles will likely love.

5) Vigero ZX

The Vigero ZX is the better HSW vehicle compared to the Arbiter GT (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you want an HSW vehicle that's also a muscle car, the Vigero ZX is your best bet in GTA Online. While its aesthetical changes are lacking compared to some other options on this list, the Vigero ZX more than makes up for it with HSW modifications. That means its top speed is far better than the other automobiles on this list.

Not too many vehicles get HSW modifications in GTA Online, so it's something worth noting. On a related note, the Vigero ZX has some pretty nice liveries, which can be quite rare for a muscle car since this class usually has rather boring paint jobs, by comparison.

Poll : 0 votes