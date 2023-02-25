BF Weevil vs. BF Weevil Custom in GTA Online: Performance, top speed, and more

The BF Weevil Custom and its original variant are two completely different cars in GTA Online. Their top speed, vehicle class, and prices vastly differ.

It should be noted that the BF Weevil Custom is an upgrade of the original BF Weevil. This means the former's stats will outclass the latter. The original car's main advantage over its upgrade is a lower price, including the option to get the vehicle for free.

Comparing GTA Online's BF Weevil to the BF Weevil Custom

This article covers the following topics for the BF Weevil and BF Weevil Custom:

Prices

Vehicles Classes

Top Speeds

Lap Times

Let's start with the original BF Weevil, which was released in The Cayo Perico Heist update.

BF Weevil performance and price

Here are some of the BF Weevil's most important stats in GTA Online:

Price: $652,500~$870,000

$652,500~$870,000 Vehicles Class: Compact

Compact Top Speed: 102.25 mph

102.25 mph Lap Time: 1:16.344

GTA Online players can obtain this vehicle for free by completing English Dave's missions. Doing so will also unlock its Trade Price. One must have completed The Cayo Perico Heist as a leader to unlock English Dave's missions.

Performance-wise, the BF Weevil is nothing special. The car is ranked seventh for lap time and ninth for top speed in the Compact class. Its performance stats are much worse than its upgrade, which readers can see below.

BF Weevil Custom performance and price

Here are some of the BF Weevil Custom's most important stats in GTA Online:

Price: $980,000 + the BF Weevil

$980,000 + the BF Weevil Vehicles Class: Muscle

Muscle Top Speed: 137.5 mph

137.5 mph Lap Time: 1:05.365

Only HSW vehicles have a faster top speed than the BF Weevil Custom in the Muscle class. Likewise, only one non-HSW car has a better lap time.

People who compare it to the original BF Weevil will get the following stat:

Top Speed: 137.5 mph vs. 102.25 mph

137.5 mph vs. 102.25 mph Lap Time: 1:05.365 vs. 1:16.344

That's an extra 35.25 mph, which is enormous in GTA Online. Similarly, saving nearly nine seconds is very significant for races. It is possible to get the BF Weevil Custom for just $980,000 since players can obtain the original car for free.

Spending $980,000 for these types of performance stats is a great deal in GTA Online.

How to get the regular BF Weevil for free

Here is a simple step-by-step guide on how to get the BF Weevil without directly buying it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos:

Buy a Kosatka to get started with The Cayo Perico Heist. Complete The Cayo Perico Heist as a leader. Beat the three Keinemusik missions.

The mission that Keinemusik gives to you is random. However, completing one removes it from his list. After you do all three, English Dave will call you. He will let you know that you can pick up a free BF Weevil from him. You can then spend $980,000 to convert it to the BF Weevil Custom at Benny's.

