5 fastest GTA Online vehicles with a Rocket Booster, ranked

GTA Online features some of the fastest vehicles in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. However, some of them come equipped with a Rocket Booster that helps these cars go even faster. This can be used to great effect in various challenges presented by the game. Additionally, the Rocket Booster is not just limited to just a single vehicle type but is available for several cars, bikes, and aircraft.

With that said, let's take a closer look at the five fastest GTA Online vehicles that come with this perk. Note that the items in the following list have been ranked based on top speed.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Annis ZR380 and 4 other super fast GTA Online vehicles with a Rocket Booster, ranked

5) Pegassi Toreador

The Pegassi Toreador is one of the most unique weaponized Rocket Boosted cars in GTA Online. Besides moving on land like a regular vehicle, this car possesses the ability to function underwater without any qualms. It is in the fifth spot due to its top speed of 135.25 mph or 217.66 km/h, which is significantly faster than most in-game cars.

The Pegassi Toreador's design is based on the Lamborghini Marzal, and it features a bulletproof rear. This car can also fire Homing Missiles and is incredible after you get the armor upgrade for it. To get this amphibian vehicle, you need to spend $4,250,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry.

4) Annis ZR380

The Annis ZR380 is among the fastest JDM (Japenese Domestic Market) cars in GTA Online. It can hit a top speed of 140.50 mph or 226.11 km/h and has a compact yet sleek body inspired by real-life designs of the Nissan 350Z, Nissan 370Z, and Porsche 935. Apart from being a super fast car, the Annis ZR380 is also quite sturdy.

Players can add bulletproof window plates to it, along with numerous weapons like a giant metal spinning blade, deployable proximity mines, a scoop, and even dual machine guns. While the ZR380's base price in Arena War is $2,138,640, players can unlock its Trade Price of $1,608,000, which is an Arena War Career sponsorship tier reward.

3) Grotti Vigilante

Grand Theft Auto Online's Grotti Vigilante is Rockstar Games' iteration of the classic Batmobile featured in Hollywood movies like Batman and Batman Returns. It is a weaponized Supercar and is completely bulletproof on all sides. Furthermore, players can equip it with Homing Missiles via customization from the Mobile Operations Center in GTA Online.

While the Vigilante is quite pricey at $3,750,000, it can achieve a great top speed of 147.00 mph or 236.57 km/h. This makes it one of the fastest Rocket Boosted in-game cars without HSW upgrades.

2) Western Deathbike

The Western Deathbike is one of the most underrated motorcycles in GTA Online. It is extremely fast, thanks to its top speed of 150.00 mph or 241.40 km/h. Besides that, this two-wheeler is considerably durable as well and can withstand attacks involving multiple explosives. The Western Deathbike also features a unique jumping ability alongside its Rocket Booster.

To get this bike, players need to convert the Western Gargoyle into one of these Deathbike variants: Apocalypse, Futureshock, or Nightmare. The total cost amounts to $1,389,000 regardless of the chosen variant. This motorcycle is worth getting, considering the abilities it possesses.

1) Mammoth Avenger

The Mammoth Avenger is a weaponized plane based on the real-life V-22 Osprey aircraft. It is the fastest vehicle in GTA Online that comes with a Rocket Booster and is available for $3,450,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry. Its top speed is 178.50 mph or 287.27 km/h, justifying that hefty price tag. Moreover, this aircraft packs features like VTOL, Autopilot, Hover Mode, and more.

Additionally, it is bulletproof on all sides and can be equipped with bombs and countermeasures like Chaff, Flares, or colored smoke. While the Mammoth Avenger is not available in multiplayer races, players can utilize its fast speed and Rocket Boost in various GTA Online missions.

