5 of the rarest vehicles in GTA Online and how to get them

GTA Online has hundreds of vehicles that can be driven around on its huge open-world map, especially after the latest Los Santos Drug Wars: The Last Dose update. While some of them can be found pretty easily, a handful of rides are pretty rare to spot and go unnoticed by many players. The main reason for this is the unavailability of a memo for finding these special vehicles.

Fortunately, famous YouTuber TGG has analyzed this game over the years and discovered a way to locate all the highly uncommon cars. This article will list five of the rarest vehicles in GTA Online and guide players on how to find them.

Top 5 rarest GTA Online vehicles post-The Last Dose update

5) Pink Stretch

The Stretch limousine is one of the most famous vehicles in the Grand Theft Auto series. In GTA 5, the six-seater closely resembles the Lincoln Town Car while offering decent performance. However, there’s a special variant of the Stretch that comes in pink, which most players might not know about.

To get the exclusive ride, you must go to Vinewood, steal one of the Stretch cars, and drive it in loops around the Burton area. That will spawn the pink-colored version of this vehicle in front of the Cockatoos Nightclub.

4) Rusty Tornado

The Declasse Tornado is a vintage car in GTA Online. The two-seater is inspired directly by the real-life 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air. Now there are a couple of Tornado variants available in this game; however, there’s one that is super rare: the Rusty version of Tornado. This variant comes with unique paint jobs that are not available at any LS Customs or Auto Shops.

It spawns at the medical center in Sandy Shores more often, and you can increase its generation rate by driving a standard Tornado around that location.

3) Modded Ruiner

The Imponte Ruiner is among the fastest cars in GTA 5's story mode in the muscle category. Based on the real-life Pontiac Firebird (3rd generation), this vehicle runs on a 450cui Fuel-injected V8 engine, giving it enough power to reach a speed of 118.75 mph (191.11 km/h). However, there’s a secret modded version of the car that is very rare to find.

To locate it, you first need to get a standard Ruiner — either purchased or stolen — and head to the LS Customs in the city. Once you drive past its car park a couple of times, the modded Ruiner can appear inside that area.

2) Utility Truck

Another rare vehicle in GTA Online is the Utility Truck, which looks similar to the real-life Ford F-150 (11th generation) and Ford F-450 Super Duty. Players can keep a motorcycle at the back of this truck while cruising in it through Los Santos. They can also call the numbers painted on the vehicle and listen to music.

There are a lot of variants of this special automobile that can be generated; however, all of them are rare to find in this online game. Interested gamers can roam around the Cypress Flats region of the map where this truck spawns more often to have a chance of finding one. All the industrial areas in the game also have higher odds of seeing this special vehicle appear.

1) Imponte Phoenix

The Imponte Phoenix is a two-seater muscle car inspired by the real-life 1977 Pontiac Trans Am. It is quite famously one of the best-looking Fast & Furious cars of GTA Online. It boasts solid performance, including an impressive top speed of 113.00 mph (181.86 km/h). However, it is also one of those vehicles that cannot be bought from in-game websites.

The only way to get it is to find it in the open world. Here are some locations where you can spot the Phoenix:

Terminal

Maze Bank Arena

Cypress Flats

East Vinewood

Rockstar Games did a great job of keeping some of the vehicles rare, and it is possible that they may keep this tradition alive in the upcoming untitled Grand Theft Auto game.

