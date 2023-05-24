5 most underrated motorcycles in GTA Online in 2023

There are numerous underrated motorcycles in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's huge vehicular catalog. While these bikes perform quite well, they aren't given due credit because of the popularity of some of their peers. Interestingly, choosing lesser-known motorcycles over the most sought-after ones can sometimes do a world of good to players who are either on a budget or want the most efficient machines.

That said, it is always important to go through the pros and cons of a commodity before purchasing it. Here is a list of GTA Online's five most underrated motorcycles in 2023.

Pegassi Oppressor MK I and 4 other underrated motorcycles in GTA Online

1) Maibatsu Manchez Scout C

Maibatsu Manchez Scout C is the delivery bike used for Acid Lab Sell missions in GTA Online. Players often ignore the performance of delivery vehicles, but this bike proves why they should take a closer look. The Manchez Scout C is an armored motorcycle capable of withstanding three Homing Missles post complete armor upgradation.

It can also survive two explosive rounds before being destroyed. Such durability is absent in some of the best in-game vehicles. Besides its toughness, Manchez Scout C possesses a top speed of 137.75 mph or 221.69 km/h, which is considerably fast. Players need to complete all The First Dose missions to get this bike for free.

2) Pegassi Bati 801RR

Pegassi Bati 801RR is one of the most affordable vehicles in GTA Online, costing just $15,000 on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website. It is a variant of the standard Pegassi Bati 801 and borrows its design from the real-life motorcycle Ducati 1199.

Bati 801RR's top speed of 135.00 mph or 217.26 km/h is the seventh fastest in the game. A lap time of 0:58.625 also lands it at the eighth spot in its class. Finding better alternatives at this price range is fairly tough in-game.

3) Pegassi Oppressor MK I

Upon its introduction, the Pegassi Oppressor MK I was one of the most sought-after vehicles in the game. However, since the addition of the Oppressor MK II in GTA Online, its value has diminished. Still, its ability to fly, albeit for short distances, is quite a unique trait.

Furthermore, it is a weaponized bike that can shoot Homing Missiles like its successor. It is also the third fastest bike, clocking in at 140 mph or 225.31 km/h. Players must pay $2,750,000 or a Trade Price of $2,067,669 to get this vehicle.

4) Shitzu Hakuchou

Shitzu Hakuchou first appeared in Grand Theft Auto IV before reappearing in GTA Online. It has a sleek design based on the popular real-life motorcycle, Suzuki Hayabusa, and can hit a top speed of 134.00 mph or 215.65 km/h. However, it became a little underrated after the introduction of its variant, the Shitzu Hakuchou Drag.

While Hakuchou Drag's top speed can be increased post-HSW upgrades, its base performance can be outclassed by the standard Hakuchou. Players can get it for just $82,000 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

5) Western Deathbike

Players were introduced to the Western Deathbike in 2018, which was overshadowed by newer vehicles over the years. However, it is among the fastest motorcycles in GTA Online after The Last Dose update and has the second fastest top speed of 150.00 mph or 241.40 km/h.

Additionally, players can weaponize it to include dual miniguns on its sides and reinforce its armor to a much higher degree. To get the Deathbike, players first need to buy the Western Gargoyle for $120,000 and then customize it for an additional $1,269,000. While this may seem expensive, its performance is worth the investment.

