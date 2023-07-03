GTA 6 announcement may not happen anytime soon, as another Rockstar title recently leaked online

While the entire gaming community awaits definitive news on GTA 6, several insiders have reported that Rockstar Games may not announce the title this year after another title from the popular American gaming studio was leaked online. According to sources, Red Dead Redemption has recently been re-rated in Korea. Based on previous similar instances, the player base is confident that it will receive a remaster, causing the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game to be delayed.
Some fans also anticipate a remaster of Grand Theft Auto 4 along with the aforementioned game. Rockstar Games is yet to verify the claims. Nonetheless, if the rumors are true, the studio will certainly push the GTA 6 announcement for a later period.
Red Dead Redemption remaster may delay GTA 6’s official announcement
Red Dead Redemption, which was first released by Rockstar Games in 2010, was re-rated by the Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee on June 15, 2023. The change was first discovered by a Reddit user named u/New-Camel-5219, after which the news went viral in the gaming community.
While the act may not appear significant for the GTA series, many insiders have reported that the Korean authority only makes changes to an existing game if it is getting a remake or remaster. Meanwhile, Rockstar Games is known for releasing only one major project yearly. This led fans to believe that the official announcement of Grand Theft Auto 6 would be postponed to allow for the release of the RDR remaster.
On July 4, 2022, Tez2 (Twitter/@TezFunz2), a reliable insider, reported that the gaming studio had plans to remaster Red Dead Redemption and GTA 4 a few years ago. However, according to them, the poor performance of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition may have changed the studio's decision.
On June 22, 2023, another insider named Chris Marxx (Twitter/@MarxxChris) reported that Rockstar Games would delay the upcoming game's release until 2025. According to them, an official announcement of the title this year is uncertain as the gaming studio prefers to wait for at least a year between announcement and release.
While fans were ecstatic when the GTA 6 leaked map surfaced online a few months ago, recent statements have compelled them to wait even longer. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt as no official reports have come out so far.
Poll : Do you think the RDR remaster will delay GTA 6's announcement?
Yes
No
0 votes