GTA 6 announcement may not happen anytime soon, as another Rockstar title recently leaked online

While the entire gaming community awaits definitive news on GTA 6, several insiders have reported that Rockstar Games may not announce the title this year after another title from the popular American gaming studio was leaked online. According to sources, Red Dead Redemption has recently been re-rated in Korea. Based on previous similar instances, the player base is confident that it will receive a remaster, causing the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game to be delayed.

Some fans also anticipate a remaster of Grand Theft Auto 4 along with the aforementioned game. Rockstar Games is yet to verify the claims. Nonetheless, if the rumors are true, the studio will certainly push the GTA 6 announcement for a later period.

Red Dead Redemption remaster may delay GTA 6’s official announcement

GTA Series Videos @GTASeries Red Dead Redemption has been re-rated for console on June 15, 2023 by the Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee. As spotted by Reddit user u/New-Camel-5219, the 2023 rating seems to have the words "body damage" added in the violence section compared to its original… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Red Dead Redemption has been re-rated for console on June 15, 2023 by the Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee. As spotted by Reddit user u/New-Camel-5219, the 2023 rating seems to have the words "body damage" added in the violence section compared to its original… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/c6ovzYoK05

Red Dead Redemption, which was first released by Rockstar Games in 2010, was re-rated by the Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee on June 15, 2023. The change was first discovered by a Reddit user named u/New-Camel-5219, after which the news went viral in the gaming community.

While the act may not appear significant for the GTA series, many insiders have reported that the Korean authority only makes changes to an existing game if it is getting a remake or remaster. Meanwhile, Rockstar Games is known for releasing only one major project yearly. This led fans to believe that the official announcement of Grand Theft Auto 6 would be postponed to allow for the release of the RDR remaster.

Tez2 @TezFunz2



The poor reception of the Trilogy DE might be a reason behind that decision.

#GTAIV #RDR1 As per a reliable source with clear accuracy on Rockstar plans, remasters of GTA IV & RDR1 were on the table a few years ago, but Rockstar chose not to proceed with the projects in mind.The poor reception of the Trilogy DE might be a reason behind that decision. As per a reliable source with clear accuracy on Rockstar plans, remasters of GTA IV & RDR1 were on the table a few years ago, but Rockstar chose not to proceed with the projects in mind.The poor reception of the Trilogy DE might be a reason behind that decision.#GTAIV #RDR1

On July 4, 2022, Tez2 (Twitter/@TezFunz2), a reliable insider, reported that the gaming studio had plans to remaster Red Dead Redemption and GTA 4 a few years ago. However, according to them, the poor performance of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition may have changed the studio's decision.

Chris Marxx @MarxxChris Rockstar Games intends to have a one-year gap between the announcement and release of GTA 6. Therefore, the likelihood of an announcement this year is uncertain, as there is the possibility of a delay resulting in the game's release being pushed back to 2025. Rockstar Games intends to have a one-year gap between the announcement and release of GTA 6. Therefore, the likelihood of an announcement this year is uncertain, as there is the possibility of a delay resulting in the game's release being pushed back to 2025.

On June 22, 2023, another insider named Chris Marxx (Twitter/@MarxxChris) reported that Rockstar Games would delay the upcoming game's release until 2025. According to them, an official announcement of the title this year is uncertain as the gaming studio prefers to wait for at least a year between announcement and release.

While fans were ecstatic when the GTA 6 leaked map surfaced online a few months ago, recent statements have compelled them to wait even longer. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt as no official reports have come out so far.

Poll : Do you think the RDR remaster will delay GTA 6's announcement? Yes No 0 votes