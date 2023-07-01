5 things leaked about GTA 6 so far: Characters, budget, location, and more

Nothing new for GTA 6 has been leaked in months, so let's cover some old topics related to characters, budget, location, and more. After all, some gamers might wish to have a refresher on the latest details. Just note that everything shown in the video leaks is always subject to change. Likewise, some leaks are based on rumors that aren't even in those clips.
GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated video games to be released in the upcoming years. Rockstar Games has announced nothing about it, so everything players know about this title comes from the various leaks that have spread over the years.
Note: The information in this article is based on leaks and rumors.
Locations and 4 other things that are known about GTA 6 via the leaks
1) Protagonists
The two protagonists leaked in GTA 6 are Jason and Lucia. Jason is a Caucasian man often seen with a red trucker hat, a grey tank top, and green cargo shorts. Lucia is a Latina with a pink shirt exposing her midriff and blue jeans with a camo pattern. Little about their personalities have been revealed, although the leaks contain a few voice samples.
This duo is rumored to be in a Bonnie and Clyde story. Whether that means they die in the end is still unknown. On a related note, some customization was seen in the video leaks, as Lucia also has a black dress and a different hairstyle in one of the clips.
Lucia is the first single-player female protagonist in the series since Grand Theft Auto 2's Game Boy Color port.
2) Rumored budget
Rockstar Games never confirmed how much money their current project requires, yet some rumors suggest that GTA 6 could cost $1~2 billion. Some of this money is supposedly set aside for marketing and promotion. By comparison, Grand Theft Auto V was known to have cost $265 million, but that game was released in 2013.
AAA games have become more expensive, although the next Grand Theft Auto game's high cost is still an outlier. Whether it's exaggerated or not remains to be seen.
3) Location
Anybody interested in the GTA 6 leaked map should know that the entire map design hasn't been revealed yet. However, it is known that the game takes place in Vice City. Several clips from the leaked videos show this, such as when Jason is walking near a metro with the Vice City Metro Mule logo plastered.
Likewise, Lucia is shown near a very similar place to GTA Vice City's Ocean Beach. Note that Vice City hasn't been a set of a new Grand Theft Auto game since Vice City Stories back in 2006 (if one excludes the remastered GTA Trilogy).
4) Weapons and items
The following weapons were seen in the GTA 6 leaked videos:
- Assault Rifle
- Baseball Bat
- Bolt Action Sniper
- Compact Submachine Gun
- Crowbar
- Fists
- Grenade
- Flashbang
- Knife
- Pistol
- Polymer Pistol
- Molotov
- Pool Cue
- RPG
- Speargun
- Smoke Grenade
Here are the available items that exist in the upcoming game (at least in the beta testing):
- Auto Dialer
- Immobilizer Bypass
- Fruit
- Golf Balls
- Golf Wedge
- Lockpick
- Loot Bag
- Slim Jim
- Soda
- Torch Flashlight
- Trauma Kit
- Tracker Jammer
- USB Drive
- Wine
- Zip tie
More weapons and items are expected to appear in this game. Remember, the above lists are merely what players have seen in the video leaks, which didn't contain everything.
5) Possible release date
Various leaks and rumors over the years suggest that GTA 6 could be released sometime in 2024 or 2025. Rockstar Games has never confirmed this information, mainly because they haven't announced the game yet. Nonetheless, the following quote from one of Take-Two Interactive's Earnings Calls gives some credence to this idea:
"In Fiscal 2025, we expect to enter this new era by launching several groundbreaking titles that we believe will set new standards in our industry and enable us to achieve over $8 billion in Net Bookings and over $1 billion in Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow."
Fiscal 2025 is any time between April 2024 to May 2025 in this instance. Keep in mind that GTA 6 could always get delayed.