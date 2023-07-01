5 things leaked about GTA 6 so far: Characters, budget, location, and more

Nothing new for GTA 6 has been leaked in months, so let's cover some old topics related to characters, budget, location, and more. After all, some gamers might wish to have a refresher on the latest details. Just note that everything shown in the video leaks is always subject to change. Likewise, some leaks are based on rumors that aren't even in those clips.

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated video games to be released in the upcoming years. Rockstar Games has announced nothing about it, so everything players know about this title comes from the various leaks that have spread over the years.

Note: The information in this article is based on leaks and rumors.

Locations and 4 other things that are known about GTA 6 via the leaks

1) Protagonists

A fan's recreation of the two protagonists (Image via Hossein Diba)

The two protagonists leaked in GTA 6 are Jason and Lucia. Jason is a Caucasian man often seen with a red trucker hat, a grey tank top, and green cargo shorts. Lucia is a Latina with a pink shirt exposing her midriff and blue jeans with a camo pattern. Little about their personalities have been revealed, although the leaks contain a few voice samples.

This duo is rumored to be in a Bonnie and Clyde story. Whether that means they die in the end is still unknown. On a related note, some customization was seen in the video leaks, as Lucia also has a black dress and a different hairstyle in one of the clips.

Lucia is the first single-player female protagonist in the series since Grand Theft Auto 2's Game Boy Color port.

2) Rumored budget

GTA 6 NEWS @GTAVInewz

#GTAVI According to the GTA 6 leaker. GTA 6 has been in development since 2014 with a budget of $2 Billion dollars According to the GTA 6 leaker. GTA 6 has been in development since 2014 with a budget of $2 Billion dollars 👀#GTAVI https://t.co/1B6lyEeK00

Rockstar Games never confirmed how much money their current project requires, yet some rumors suggest that GTA 6 could cost $1~2 billion. Some of this money is supposedly set aside for marketing and promotion. By comparison, Grand Theft Auto V was known to have cost $265 million, but that game was released in 2013.

AAA games have become more expensive, although the next Grand Theft Auto game's high cost is still an outlier. Whether it's exaggerated or not remains to be seen.

3) Location

There is a video that shows Lucia in this spot where Tommy is right now (Image via Rockstar Games)

Anybody interested in the GTA 6 leaked map should know that the entire map design hasn't been revealed yet. However, it is known that the game takes place in Vice City. Several clips from the leaked videos show this, such as when Jason is walking near a metro with the Vice City Metro Mule logo plastered.

Likewise, Lucia is shown near a very similar place to GTA Vice City's Ocean Beach. Note that Vice City hasn't been a set of a new Grand Theft Auto game since Vice City Stories back in 2006 (if one excludes the remastered GTA Trilogy).

4) Weapons and items

The following weapons were seen in the GTA 6 leaked videos:

Assault Rifle

Baseball Bat

Bolt Action Sniper

Compact Submachine Gun

Crowbar

Fists

Grenade

Flashbang

Knife

Pistol

Polymer Pistol

Molotov

Pool Cue

RPG

Speargun

Smoke Grenade

Here are the available items that exist in the upcoming game (at least in the beta testing):

Auto Dialer

Immobilizer Bypass

Fruit

Golf Balls

Golf Wedge

Lockpick

Loot Bag

Slim Jim

Soda

Torch Flashlight

Trauma Kit

Tracker Jammer

USB Drive

Wine

Zip tie

More weapons and items are expected to appear in this game. Remember, the above lists are merely what players have seen in the video leaks, which didn't contain everything.

5) Possible release date

GTA 6 Trailer Countdown ⏳ @GTAVI_Countdown JUST IN: Take-Two has teased the release date of GTA 6 to be as soon as next year, stating “In Fiscal 2025 (April 2024 - March 2025), we expect to launch several groundbreaking titles that will set new standards in our industry and generate over $8 billion in revenue.” JUST IN: Take-Two has teased the release date of GTA 6 to be as soon as next year, stating “In Fiscal 2025 (April 2024 - March 2025), we expect to launch several groundbreaking titles that will set new standards in our industry and generate over $8 billion in revenue.” https://t.co/ihEge2zfDr

Various leaks and rumors over the years suggest that GTA 6 could be released sometime in 2024 or 2025. Rockstar Games has never confirmed this information, mainly because they haven't announced the game yet. Nonetheless, the following quote from one of Take-Two Interactive's Earnings Calls gives some credence to this idea:

"In Fiscal 2025, we expect to enter this new era by launching several groundbreaking titles that we believe will set new standards in our industry and enable us to achieve over $8 billion in Net Bookings and over $1 billion in Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow."

Fiscal 2025 is any time between April 2024 to May 2025 in this instance. Keep in mind that GTA 6 could always get delayed.

