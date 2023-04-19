GTA 6 leaks allegedly reveal upcoming weapons in game

Some players might be interested in learning about some of the upcoming weapons for GTA 6 revealed in the old video leaks. While everything between then and the release date for the game is subject to change, some things might be the same. Hence, it's worth looking into what gamers currently know about the next Grand Theft Auto title's weaponry.

Information pertaining to the weapons in GTA 6 revealed here should be accurate based on the latest leaks. At the very least, some weapon names are known.

Everything players currently know about GTA 6's weapons via leaks

Several GTA 6 video leaks indicate that the following weapons will be present in some capacity:

Speargun

Baseball Bat

Knife

Assault Rifle

Smoke Grenade

Grenade

Flashbang

Polymer Pistol

Pistol

Compact Submachine Gun

Bolt Action Sniper

Molotov

RPG

Pool Cue

Crowbar

Fists

Listed below are some other items found in the game:

Torch Flashlight

Tracker Jammer

Immobilizer Bypass

Golf Balls

Golf Wedge

USB Drive

Auto Dialer

Lockpick

Soda

Wine

Fruit

Trauma Kit

Slim Jim

Loot Bag

Zip ties

Players should keep in mind that some items can be omitted, considering many past Grand Theft Auto games had beta content that never made it to the finished product. For example, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City never got the AK-47 or Land Mine despite those weapons existing in the title's beta phase.

What else is known about GTA 6's weapon system?

The Grand Theft Auto VI version of the Weapon Wheel looks much bigger than shown in the leaks (Image via Rockstar Games)

Below is a short list of what else is known about the upcoming game's weapon system:

Inventories: Jason and Lucia have separate inventories, plus one they share.

Jason and Lucia have separate inventories, plus one they share. Weapon Wheel: It's back with a new design.

It's back with a new design. Items: Players can scroll through items on the left side of the screen when they look through the Weapon Wheel.

Players can scroll through items on the left side of the screen when they look through the Weapon Wheel. Dropping guns: You can drop guns whenever you want.

You can drop guns whenever you want. Assault Rifle placement: Assault Rifles can appear on the protagonist's back even when you're using a different weapon.

Assault Rifles can appear on the protagonist's back even when you're using a different weapon. Underwater shooting: Shooting while underwater may be in the game (which would make sense with the new Speargun).

Many of the guns and items don't have any known 3D models at the moment, with a few being revealed simply by their names in the video leaks.

Other leaked features for GTA 6

Official photos of the new game cannot be displayed (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a list of other known details revealed in the videos:

Several World Events: Some of which include exact location names like Malibu Club.

Some of which include exact location names like Malibu Club. Carrying bodies: One leak shows a character carrying another in a fireman's carry.

One leak shows a character carrying another in a fireman's carry. Special Abilities: This feature is back from Grand Theft Auto V.

This feature is back from Grand Theft Auto V. Horses: Some text tied to horses can be seen in one of the videos.

Some text tied to horses can be seen in one of the videos. Robberies: Perhaps one of the new game's most famously leaked gameplay aspects.

Perhaps one of the new game's most famously leaked gameplay aspects. Two protagonists: Jason and Lucia.

Jason and Lucia. Location: Vice City.

Players should note that items posted here may be altered once the game is officially released to the public.

