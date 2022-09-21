5 gameplay features leaked to be in GTA 6

GTA 6 has several known features thanks to dozens of videos and screenshots from the latest mega-leak. Suffice to say, these tidbits deserve thorough analysis. Some might be curious to know more about what they can and cannot do in the next installment of the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

There is far too much to cover in a single article. It is imperative to note that all content shown in leaks is subject to change in the final version of the game.

Note: This article won't use screenshots or footage from the leaks.

Five gameplay features shown in the recent GTA 6 mega-leak

1) Dialog system similar to RDR2

Red Dead Redemption 2 has several great features that would, unsurprisingly, appear in GTA 6. One of them seems to be a more advanced form of dialog options. An example can be seen when Lucia is robbing a diner.

In its associated clip, the player can be seen with several choices, such as robbing pedestrians or using a melee attack on them. Likewise, other clips include greetings. It would be logical to assume that players can interact more with NPCs in this game compared to past Grand Theft Auto games.

2) Carrying bodies

The Red Dead series has a similar feature (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another clip shown in the huge GTA 6 leaks involved the player carrying a body on their shoulders. The exact purpose of this gameplay feature is unknown at the moment, but it's possible that it could be tied to some stealth mechanic for hiding bodies.

It's also unknown if the weight of the NPC affects how fast a player moves. The Grand Theft Auto series is known for its impressive attention to detail, so it will be intriguing to see how in-depth this new feature is.

3) Weapon wheel returning

The Weapon Wheel, as it appears in GTA 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Unsurprisingly, the popular weapon wheel seems to be returning in GTA 6 based on a few of the leaked clips. However, there do appear to be some changes. The first one to discuss is that there is a loot bag system of sorts, meaning that this mechanic isn't just limited to weapons.

Another aspect to discuss is that one of the clips shows Jason replacing an assault rifle with a pistol. In other games within the series, those two guns are part of different classes. Seeing a protagonist have to choose one over the other is still a bit unclear, especially since the UI is not finished.

Perhaps there could be limited inventory space, but it's too early to tell.

4) Modern setting

This event is referenced in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The reveal that GTA 6 takes place in Vice City is exciting for many. However, another leak that might have glossed over some people's heads is the fact that this game occurs in a modern setting. This is evident due to an NPC conversation referencing Jay Norris's death, which canonly happened in 2013.

Thus, the game must take place within the last decade. Any leaks talking about the title primarily happening in the 80s are clearly wrong because of this revelation. Similarly, the idea of a modern setting does closely follow some of Tom Henderson's leaks.

5) More explorable interiors

Online had some good interiors (Image via Rockstar Games)

The two GTA 6 protagonists were seen visiting several interiors in a recent mega leak. One of them was a diner, an establishment that was strangely devoid of interactions in the last major single-player game. The gameplay leak associated with it showed a robbery that looked quite good despite being in early development.

Another interior shown was a club. While there are a few clips relevant to this interior, the most important detail is that the establishment looks well-decorated and has good lighting while still being spacious to explore.

