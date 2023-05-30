GTA 6 Lucia and Jason character models made by a 3D artist reminiscent of leaked footage

One 3D artist, Hossein Diba, has recreated GTA 6's Lucia and Jason in-game models, which look stunning. It is vital to mention that Rockstar Games has not yet revealed the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title. That means the actual protagonists haven't been unveiled. The two characters referenced here are derived from the original leaked footage discovered on September 18, 2022.

Hossein Diba is a talented character artist who made the 3D models shown in this article. The work featured here looks amazing and would fit right in with GTA 6 once that game arrives. This artist's projects can be found on ArtStation for anybody curious to see their other fine renders. Hossein Diba has done other works, including past Grand Theft Auto characters like Tommy Vercetti and CJ.

A look at GTA 6's Jason and Lucia by talented 3D artist Hossein Diba

While the actual GTA 6 video leaks cannot be shown here, it is worth noting that the YouTube clips here come from 3D artist Hossein Diba. The above footage shows off Jason, who is the male protagonist of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game. Anybody who has seen the video leaks should know how well-made he looks here.

This fan recreation has all of this character's signature apparel, such as his:

Red backward hat

Gray sweaty tanktop

Green cargo shorts

Some astute readers might have seen Hossein's work related to these two protagonists in various YouTube video thumbnails. The high quality of these renders makes it easy to mistake them for official GTA 6 screenshots.

This video showcases the other protagonist in an outstanding 3D model. Like Jason, Lucia is shown in her default attire, based on the original GTA 6 video leaks. It should be noted that some video leaks show that the protagonists will have a good amount of customization available to them.

One notable video showed Lucia in a black dress with her hair down. Unfortunately, Hossein Diba didn't recreate that design to show here. It will be interesting to see how much the final versions of these two characters change compared to what was shown here.

Who are GTA 6's Jason and Lucia?

Rockstar Games hasn't officially unveiled anything yet (Image via Opera GX)

Since Rockstar Games hasn't officially revealed the game yet, everything players know about Jason and Lucia comes from the leaks. Early reports indicated that the duo had a "Bonnie and Clyde" dynamic, which could be seen in one of the video leaks where the two protagonists rob a diner.

It is currently unknown what the full extent of their relationship is. That means gamers don't know for certain if there is any romance between the two protagonists (or if it's optional). The initial video leaks unveiled a ton of new content, but those clips didn't reveal everything about the game.

Gamers must wait until Rockstar Games reveals Jason and Lucia once GTA 6 is formally announced. There is currently no timetable for when the game will be shown to the public, although there are estimates that a release date might be planned between 2024 to 2025.

