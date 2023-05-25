5 reasons why GTA 6 could be announced in 2023

Many gamers hope that GTA 6 will be formally announced sometime in 2023. While there is no guarantee that this will happen, there are a few things pointing to this year potentially seeing a reveal for that title. All the reasons mentioned in this article are merely conjectures based on current information and available leaks. Since half of 2023 is almost over, everything listed below pertains to the second half of this year.

GTA 6 is one of the most hype-worthy games in recent years for many players. Rockstar Games is known for making legendary video titles, and fans anticipate that the next Grand Theft Auto installment will also be phenomenal. Hence, such individuals looking forward to an announcement date isn't surprising.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five reasons why some fans think GTA 6 could be announced this year

1) Grand Theft Auto V's 10th anniversary

GTA 6 Trailer Countdown ⏳ @GTAVI_Countdown Now that Take-Two has teased GTA 6's launch to be in 2024, a teaser/trailer dropping this year is imminent.



When to expect Rockstar Games to unveil GTA 6:

- PlayStation Showcase.

- GTA 5's 10th anniversary.

- October 2023 (Rockstar's favored month for marketing new titles).

Some gamers believe that Rockstar Games is likely to announce GTA 6 around the time a big event takes place. Grand Theft Auto V's 10th anniversary is on September 17, 2023, and this might just be when the next installment sees a reveal. Every gamer should already be aware of how big GTA 5 is and what a huge deal some anniversaries tend to be.

However, it is worth noting that gamers often put too much stock into special dates. The above tweet even references the PlayStation Showcase 2023 that happened on May 24, 2023, yet Rockstar's upcoming title was nowhere to be seen during that event.

Similar things have happened in the past with regard to other notable dates where no major announcement was made, like what happened with Grand Theft Auto's 25th anniversary.

Still, GTA 6 getting a reveal around the time a big event happens is a possibility to consider.

2) Some insiders believe an announcement could happen

An example of a post from Tez2

The above post pertains more to a teaser than a full-on announcement. However, it also coincides with the previous point of Grand Theft Auto V's 10th anniversary happening this year.

Rockstar Games has hinted at future titles before, as shown with Red Dead Redemption 2 via Grand Theft Auto Online's Treasure Hunt. It is possible that the developers could do something similar by teasing GTA 6 via some Grand Theft Auto Online event. Many fans thought this would happen with 2022's Halloween event, and although that didn't happen, the sentiment still exists.

3) "Fiscal 2025 is a highly anticipated year for our company"

The quote above comes from Take-Two Interactive's May earnings call, which also states:

"In Fiscal 2025 (April 2024 - March 2025), we expect to launch several groundbreaking titles that will set new standards in our industry and generate over $8 billion in revenue."

Many fans hypothesize that GTA 6 could be one of the new "groundbreaking titles" in question. Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has even stated that he hopes this game is "something you've never seen before."

If the game theoretically came out in 2024-2025, then announcing it in 2023 would make a lot of sense.

4) Leaks showed that the game had made significant progress

👨🏽‍🦯 @SayIttAintTone GTA 6 leaks are good to see cause that means we are close

Old video leaks from September 18, 2022, showed that GTA 6 had made a ton of progress in development. While its graphics was obviously unfinished, and there were many clips of basic beta testing, footage of some scenes that look remarkably well-made were also available.

Because of this, it wouldn't be unreasonable to assume an announcement could happen in 2023, and the game might end up being released a year or two later.

5) Rockstar could randomly reveal it

₦ @nalshq I feel a GTA 6 reveal could catch us by surprise any moment

Not everything has to be done to fulfill some special criteria in a gamer's mind. Grand Theft Auto V was randomly revealed on November 2, 2011, and that date wasn't anything important or related to anniversaries or big events. Rockstar Games is large enough that it can make any date seem significant by revealing GTA 6.

This game has to eventually be revealed to the public, so it wouldn't be super surprising if 2023 were the year that was done. Rockstar Games did announce back on February 4, 2022, that the game was in development and that it would unveil more details down the line. Nothing has happened so far apart from the significant video leaks related to Grand Theft Auto's next installment.

Nonetheless, there are still several months left until 2023 is over, leaving plenty of time for more updates on the game.

