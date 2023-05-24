"So did we enjoy the GTA 6 trailer?": PlayStation Showcase 2023 fallout leads to memes taking over the internet

Anybody who watched the PlayStation Showcase 2023 should know that there was no GTA 6 trailer. As a result, many gamers have taken to online discussions to make jokes about it. Some players even made fan-made teasers that were obviously fake, with a few even going as far as to mock others who expected any reveals of Rockstar Games' upcoming project at this event.

Well-known Grand Theft Auto YouTuber TGG made a joke stating:

"So did we enjoy the GTA 6 trailer?"

The replies to that tweet were either sarcastic or just simply remarked on how disappointing the PlayStation Showcase 2023 was.

TGG @TGGonYT So did we enjoy the GTA 6 trailer? So did we enjoy the GTA 6 trailer?

It is worth mentioning that no credible leaks ever claimed that Grand Theft Auto 6 would be announced at the PlayStation Showcase 2023. Many gamers often jump the gun and just blindly hope that the next big event will feature an announcement for the game. Historically speaking, Rockstar Games usually reveal trailers at their own pace outside of such showcases.

Gamers make memes about the lack of a GTA 6 trailer at the PlayStation Showcase 2023

Fan reception to the lack of a GTA 6 trailer at the PlayStation Showcase 2023 varies. On the one hand, many gamers knew such a thing was never going to happen for various reasons:

A teaser would overshadow every other game at the event.

GTA 6 isn't exclusive to PlayStation.

There was no indication that Rockstar would announce one of the most anticipated games of all time at a third-party event.

On the other hand, some gamers are genuinely disappointed that nothing happened. They were hyped and often plagued the YouTube chat about how bad the PlayStation Showcase 2023 event was. The following tweets show various reactions worth checking out.

🎩 @HR_6IX Ppl thought RockStar was gonna release a GTA 6 trailer at a PLAYSTATION EVENT Ppl thought RockStar was gonna release a GTA 6 trailer at a PLAYSTATION EVENT https://t.co/4ZWdHYc9Bg

mike @itsthatboymike no trailer for GTA 6 no trailer for GTA 6 https://t.co/ukMF5Zc7t7

The first tweet here is a humorous clip of Carl Johnson dominating his opponent in his GTA San Andreas model. Needless to say, it's not the "GTA 6 trailer" the tweet claims it to be, but it is still amusing to see. The second tweet here includes a fake video that never plays to further troll people anticipating any news on Rockstar's upcoming game.

By comparison, the last two tweets featured include some humorous reactions. One player is amused at the thought of people genuinely thinking there would be an announcement, while the other tweet shows the Spider-Man: Web of Shadows Sad Walk meme.

Obese Giraffe @ObeseGiraffeYT



…pissed myself laughing at the lack of a trailer Obese Giraffe @ObeseGiraffeYT If GTA 6 isn’t announced on the PlayStation showcase tomorrow, I’m gonna laugh at the people who said it would be



If GTA 6 IS announced tomorrow, I’m gonna piss my pants If GTA 6 isn’t announced on the PlayStation showcase tomorrow, I’m gonna laugh at the people who said it would beIf GTA 6 IS announced tomorrow, I’m gonna piss my pants Well I just pissed myself at GTA 6…pissed myself laughing at the lack of a trailer twitter.com/obesegiraffeyt… Well I just pissed myself at GTA 6…pissed myself laughing at the lack of a trailer twitter.com/obesegiraffeyt…

Lex 🇺🇦 @MrTLexify The amount of people asking for GTA 6 from the Playstation showcase is genuinely hilarious. The amount of people asking for GTA 6 from the Playstation showcase is genuinely hilarious.

Generally speaking, most of the liked tweets following the aftermath of the PlayStation Showcase 2023 are either mocking people expecting a GTA 6 trailer or making silly memes about the event.

It is worth mentioning that some people who voiced their frustration deleted their tweets shortly afterward, making it difficult to highlight here.

jotman🌵 @jotmanjotman no GTA 6 trailer no GTA 6 trailer 💔 https://t.co/3J7XHrpGZq

tomo @leavetomo no gta 6 trailer or teaser once again no gta 6 trailer or teaser once again https://t.co/Iy7lgQ5oXL

March Sadness @mo_spade Me going in hoping for any GTA6 news Me going in hoping for any GTA6 news https://t.co/9VUjucsjVI

Anybody who actually wanted to get some news about Rockstar's upcoming project has, unsurprisingly, ended up disappointed by this whole ordeal. On a related note, no credible leaks suggest when the game will finally be officially revealed to the public. All that players currently have are some vague rumors, most of which will likely end up being false.

The only question is, will gamers worldwide have the same expectations and levels of disappointment if no teaser is revealed by the time Grand Theft Auto V's 10th anniversary happens? That game came out on September 17, 2013, leading to some rumors of a GTA 6 announcement happening around September 17, 2023.

