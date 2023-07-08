How much money has GTA 5 made so far: A deep-dive into its year-by-year sales

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 will soon celebrate its 10-year anniversary. While some may argue that the series has better entries, this title has become Rockstar Games' most profitable asset. As revealed by Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar's parent company) earlier this year, the game has sold over a whopping 180 million units to date, a figure that most franchises can only hope to achieve.

The revenue generated from its sales will greatly contribute to the sequel's budget, which has some serious shoes to fill after what GTA 5 has achieved in the last decade. This article will delve into how much money the game has made and its estimated year-by-year sales.

Diving deep into GTA 5's year-by-year sales and how much money it has made so far

Grand Theft Auto 5 was originally released in 2013 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, and within three days, had made over a billion dollars in sales, the fastest ever by any entertainment release in history.

As seen in the video clip above from Fox News, it had made around 800 million dollars in its first 24 hours. By the time it was released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2014, the game had sold over 33 million copies worldwide.

These financial figures were possible due to the enormous popularity of the Grand Theft Auto series around the globe. Fans had adored entries such as Vice City, San Andreas, and 2008's Grand Theft Auto IV, which resulted in Rockstar's 2013 title surpassing all expectations.

Interestingly, in the mid-2010s, GTA 5 sold between 10 and 15 million units annually. In fact, the game sold an estimated 10 million units in 2018, as per a report by Statista.

However, its sales skyrocketed once again in 2020. This was due to the lockdowns imposed worldwide because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As people had to work from home, they found a lot more time to invest in gaming, resulting in GTA 5 selling around 20 million copies. Rockstar Games also released Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded and Enhanced in early 2022, which performed incredibly well financially.

Oddly enough, Grand Theft Auto Online is now available as a stand-alone title and makes a good amount of money for Rockstar and Take-Two.

With sales of over 180 million units in its lifetime, Grand Theft Auto 5 has made an estimated 7.7 billion dollars to date. While there are many games like GTA 5, none has performed nearly as well. This is because it not only profits from sales but also from microtransactions and subscription services.

The revenue generated from this game not only benefits Rockstar profit-wise but also in funding the development of its sequel, which could be the most expensive game ever made. According to reports, the GTA 6 budget could even be as high as a billion dollars.

