5 new features added to GTA Online Expanded and Enhanced Edition with the recent update

While Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online was initially released on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, its Expanded and Enhanced Edition came out on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2022. Although the game is the same at its core, several new features were exclusively available for the Next-Gen console players. Rockstar Games continues to add more with subsequent updates.

With the recent San Andreas Mercenaries update, players witnessed the introduction of attractive new elements like Career Progress, Vinewood Car Club, and more. With the recent update, here are five new features added to GTA Online Expanded and Enhanced Edition.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Career Progress and 4 more new features added to GTA Online Expanded and Enhanced Edition with the recent update

1) Vinewood Car Club

The Vinewood Car Club is a new location in Los Santos, close to the LSIA, wherein all players can visit and look at a rotating selection of cars. However, those subscribed to GTA + can test-ride them and purchase those cars at a significantly discounted rate.

Interestingly, the Vinewood Car Club is a great way to get deleted cars back in the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update. Players must wait for a removed vehicle to appear in its catalog before purchasing it.

2) Career Progress

GTA Online Career Progress is a brand new section that aids PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players track their in-game progression. It can be accessed from the game's Main Menu or the Pause Menu, located right next to the Online tab.

Upon accessing the Career Progress menu, players can see all heists, DLC, Contact, and Freemode missions divided into groups. Each of them now features difficulty levels ranging from Tier 1 to 4. There are varying rewards for each Tier which can be viewed beforehand in the Career Progress menu itself.

3) Protagonist-based outfits

Grand Theft Auto is possibly the biggest franchise in the gaming industry. Its characters are memorable, and GTA Online Expanded and Enhanced Edition players can now drape their avatars in the attires of popular protagonists from the series.

However, they need to be unlocked instead of being purchased. Here is how players can get all the protagonist-based outfits in the game:

Michael De Santa outfit - Complete 5 Tier 4 missions

- Complete 5 Tier 4 missions Franklin Clinton outfit - Complete 10 Tier 4 missions

- Complete 10 Tier 4 missions Trevor Phillips outfit - Complete 15 Tier 4 missions

- Complete 15 Tier 4 missions Claude outfit - Complete 20 Tier 4 missions

- Complete 20 Tier 4 missions Niko Bellic outfit - Complete 25 Tier 4 missions

4) New HSW cars

HSW Performance Upgrades are a set of vehicular enhancements available exclusively on the Expanded and Enhanced Editions of the game. These can only be applied to specific cars, allowing them to surpass their standard performance limits.

With the San Andreas Mercenaries update, Rockstar Games added many new cars that qualify for HSW Performance upgrades. These include the Maibatsu MonstroCiti, Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT, and the all-new Bravado Buffalo EVX. Although these cars are on all platforms, HSW upgrades are only available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions.

5) Free Avenger Operations Terminal

The San Andreas Mercenaries update contains nine new missions. However, to access them, players must purchase the Mammoth Avenger and install the brand-new Operations Terminal. While the Operations Terminal costs $1,450,000 for regular players, those subscribed to GTA + can get it for free through July 19, 2023.

When customizing the Avenger in a Hangar, it can be acquired from Warstock Cache Carry or the Charlie Upgrades section. Once installed, players can make money in GTA Online by playing the update's Project Overthrow and LSA Operations quests.

Players can also generate a sizeable income from bonus payouts this week as part of the GTA Online weekly update.

Poll : On what console do you play GTA Online? PlayStation 5 Xbox Series X/S 0 votes