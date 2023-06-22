How to unlock Hinterland Bomber Jacket in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries event (June 22 - July 12)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's first weekly update following the release of San Andreas Mercenaries went live earlier today. Players now have the opportunity to acquire various in-game commodities by completing certain challenges related to the recent DLC's contents. One of them is the brand new Hinterland Bomber Jacket, which is very easy to unlock.

Although players may have to spend a hefty amount to get the jacket, they will also get access to the latest DLC update's missions that are linked to other rewards. That said, here is how to unlock the Hinterland Bomber Jacket in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Buy Avenger's Operations Terminal and Thruster for Hinterland Bomber Jacket in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries (June 22 - July 12)

To unlock the all-new Hinterland Bomber Jacket in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries, you will have to buy the Operations Terminal and Thruster for the Mammoth Avenger.

For the Operations Terminal, you must log onto Warstock Cache and Carry via your in-game smartphone and access the Mammoth Avenger's page. If you do not own the aircraft, you will have to buy it for $3,450,000 and install the Operations Terminal upgrade at the same time for $1,450,000.

If you already have the Avenger, just buy the Operations Terminal for the aforementioned amount. However, to get the Thruster, you will have to purchase a Hangar in GTA Online and customize your Avenger in it.

The Avenger's customization menu now includes an option for buying the Mammoth Avenger Thruster under the Charlie Upgrades section. The cost of this equipment is $750,000. Interestingly, you can also buy the Operations Terminal from the same menu.

Here are all the purchasable Hangars in the game along with their costs:

Fort Zancudo A2 - $3,250,000

- $3,250,000 Fort Zancudo Hangar 3499 - $2,650,000

- $2,650,000 Fort Zancudo Hangar 3479 - $2,085,000

- $2,085,000 LSIA Hangar 1 - $1,525,000

- $1,525,000 LSIA Hangar A17 - $1,200,000

Although there are a few options available, it is better to get one at Fort Zancudo. Additionally, since there is no difference in revenue generation, you can also go for the cheapest one.

Once both the Operations Terminal and Thruster are acquired, the Hinterland Bomber Jacket will get unlocked in GTA Online and become available in your wardrobe.

Getting the Operations Terminal for the Mammoth Avenger also unlocks all San Andreas Mercenaries update missions. They are divided in two categories, Project Overthrow and LSA Operations.

The first includes the update's storyline missions and the latter contains three Freemode quests.

As part of the new GTA Online weekly update, completing all Project Overthrow missions unlocks a special livery for the Mammoth Avenger.

Additionally, completing all LSA Operations unlocks one for the V65 Molotok. Rockstar Games has also added the Bravado Buffalo EVX with this weekly update.

