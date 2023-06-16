GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries: How to unlock all-new bonuses, missions, vehicles, and more

Rockstar Games officially released the San Andreas Mercenaries update for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online on June 13, 2023. Its storyline features players going up against Merryweather Security, a corrupt private military firm operating out of Los Santos. Besides the campaign missions, the update has also added new vehicles, outfits, and other things.

However, it is likely that some players may not know how to begin these missions or acquire the newly added items. Hence, this article will guide them on how to unlock all-new bonuses, quests, vehicles, and more in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update.

How to unlock all-new bonuses, missions, vehicles, and more in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update

Rockstar Games has added a few bonus outfits of popular Grand Theft Auto protagonists in the San Andreas Mercenaries update. They can be found in all the clothing stores under the Career Progress outfits section; however, they need to be unlocked first.

For this, you will have to complete missions from the Career Progress tab. There are several types listed in the Career Progress menu. Upon accessing either one, you will see Tiers 1-4.

Complete Tier 4 challenges in multiple categories to unlock these bonus GTA Online update outfits.

Here are the prerequisits for unlocking the different bonus outfits:

Michael De Santa outfit - Complete Tier 4 in 5 Career Progress categories

- Complete Tier 4 in 5 Career Progress categories Franklin Clinton outfit - Complete Tier 4 in 10 Career Progress categories

- Complete Tier 4 in 10 Career Progress categories Trevor Phillips outfit - Complete Tier 4 in 15 Career Progress categories

- Complete Tier 4 in 15 Career Progress categories Claude outfit - Complete Tier 4 in 20 Career Progress categories

- Complete Tier 4 in 20 Career Progress categories Niko Bellic outfit - Complete Tier 4 in 25 Career Progress categories

Unfortunately, since Career Progress is only available on the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S, these outfits can only be unlocked on those consoles.

Missions

The San Andreas Mercenaries missions are unlocked after a telephonic conversation with Charlie Reed. He will call you on his own and nothing specific needs to be done to arrange it.

However, if that doesn't happen, you can head to the "C" icon close to LSIA on the map to instantly get the call. Charlie will then instruct you to get the Mammoth Avenger and equip it with the Operations Terminal, which costs $1,450,000.

There are two ways to do this. The first is by accessing the Avenger's page at Warstock Cache and Carry, and the other is by customizing the aircraft inside a Hangar.

Operations Terminal interface (Image via YouTube/TGG)

Once that is done, head inside the Avenger and go to the newly installed console to access the DLC update missions. There will be two sections here, Project Overthrow and LSA Operations. The first includes the main campaign missions and the latter contains three Freemode missions.

Vehicles

The San Andreas Mercenaries update added some new vehicles in GTA Online, like the Maibatsu MonstroCiti, Itali GTO Stinger TT, and more. All of these are available on different in-game automobile websites.

However, GTA + members can get the Maibatsu MonstroCiti for free through July 19, 2023, from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

Besides the fastest cars in GTA Online, you can also get the all-new Mammoth Avenger Thruster for $750,000. It is a jetpack that is stored inside the aircraft and can be requested at any time via the Interaction Menu.

