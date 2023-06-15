GTA Online high alert: A Bunker glitch can delete all your personal vehicles permanently (All platforms)

A new GTA Online glitch that can delete any personal vehicle players own has reportedly emerged. The Bunker business in the multiplayer game was bugged following the most recent Grand Theft Auto Online: San Andreas Mercenaries DLC, causing players to lose their vehicles. A popular YouTuber named Hazard (Twitter/@HazardousHDTV) disclosed the issue on their social media profile, forcing the player base to go on high alert.

Other YouTubers have also reported that the bug is associated with the Mobile Operations Center, which is, once again, a vehicle related to the Bunker business.

New Bunker and MOC glitch is causing players to lose their personal vehicles in GTA Online permanently

Hazard @HazardousHDTV BREAKING: Entering your bunker will result in a glitch that permanently deletes any personal vehicles (cars and aircraft) that you had spawned on the map. They will no longer be accessible from the garage you had them stored in as they are completely wiped from your account.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… BREAKING: Entering your bunker will result in a glitch that permanently deletes any personal vehicles (cars and aircraft) that you had spawned on the map. They will no longer be accessible from the garage you had them stored in as they are completely wiped from your account.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

On June 15, 2023, Hazard reported that entering the Bunker business after the latest GTA Online DLC would delete any cars, aircraft, or other vehicles used by players. The vehicle will be permanently removed from the players' accounts, with no way to respawn it.

According to the YouTuber, this game-breaking bug is available on all platforms, including the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Steam Deck. Any player who enters their Bunker business, knowingly or unknowingly, is guaranteed to lose their vehicle.

Another YouTuber GhillieMaster (YouTube/@GhillieMaster), reported that the bug started with the Mobile Operations Center after the Summer 2023 GTA Online update. According to them, if your Mobile Operations Center appears to have automatically changed its visuals (to the stock version) when spawned, you must cease all operations related to the vehicle and the Bunker business.

If you ignore it and engage with the bug, you will permanently lose your personal vehicle once you leave the Bunker business. The YouTuber also warned players that there may be several causes that could trigger the bug. However, the Bunker business and the Mobile Operations Center are currently the only two known factors.

Several reports have also stated that players must buy the deleted vehicle again to have it in their possession. However, Rockstar Games has removed many vehicles after the San Andreas Mercenaries update, and the deleted vehicle may no longer be available in the game.

The community is reaching out to Rockstar Games to fix the new bug as soon as possible.

Poll : Did you engage with the Bunker business after the GTA Online update? Yes No 0 votes